Sheriff recognizes three members for years of service

Sheriff Rob Milby would like to recognize three members of the Sheriff’s Office for their years of service to the community.

Lieutenant Matt Hilkert is celebrating 20 years of service at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Hilkert has been a Road Patrol Deputy, a Drug Task Force Member, a Defensive Tactics Instructor, an Emergency Response Team Member, a Detective Sergeant, and is currently a Road Patrol Lieutenant.

Corrections Officer Greg Vanfleet has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 30 years. He began as a Corrections Officer in September of 1993, and retired in 2019. He has been with us in a part-time capacity ever since.

Corrections Officer Armand Miale has served for 15 years. Armand has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2008 and is on the Ginna Response Team, is a Jail Training Coordinator, and is a Director for the Basic Corrections Academy.

Thank you all for your years of dedication and commitment to the Sheriff’s Office and to all the citizens of Wayne County!