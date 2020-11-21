Sheriff Virts: No, the police will not be knocking on your door on Thanksgiving Day

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts released an announcement concerning Thanksgiving day and the Covid 19.

Dear Neighbors,

“I encourage families to voluntarily abide by the Governor’s executive order of no more than 10 people during Thanksgiving gathering to reduce the spread of Covid19 so everyone can stay healthy.

I support the wearing of facial covering at all times when in the public even when you are more than 6 feet away from another person. I believe in the science of how to reduce the spread of Covid19.

However, this office will not enforce or respond to reports of gatherings of 10 or more during the Thanksgiving holiday time period or at any time. This is a health pandemic that should be enforced by health officials. For this office to engage family gatherings on private property without probable cause of a criminal matter is outside the scope and functions of this office and law enforcement as a whole.

For me this is not in defiance of Governor Cuomo, but respecting the sanctuary of someone’s home where no criminal activity is involved.

Again, I believe in the science to reduce Covid19 and encourage the limited gatherings of 10 or less so our area does not get a Covid19 spike which would drive further restrictions and even worse another shutdown or someone’s death.”