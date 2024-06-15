Powered by Dark Sky
June 15th 2024, Saturday
Sheriff’s Correction Officer arrested for domestic abuse

by WayneTimes.com
June 15, 2024

Newark Village Police responded to a report of domestic violence on Saturday (6/8) at 3:15 p.m. on Hillside Drive.

It is alleged Scott A. Smith Jr., age 36, hit his girlfriend causing physical injuries.

He was charged with Assault in the Third Degree, taken to the Wayne County jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Newark Village court.

A Court Order of Protection was  issued for the victim.

Smith was in his first year with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the arrest.

He was placed on suspension with pay, pending a Sheriff’s Office internal investigation.  During that internal investigation, Smith resigned his position as Correction Officer.  He is no longer affiliated with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Taber, Kathryn (Wadsworth)

Kathryn (Wadsworth) Taber, 96, of Murrysville, formally of Wolcott NY, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2024. She was born September 11, 1927, in Williamson NY, a daughter of the late Glen and Lilias (Forman) Wadsworth. Kathryn owned several cats throughout her life, her final cat was named Pepper who she doted on. She loved gardening […]

Comstock Jr., Lyle (Fud) D. 

SODUS: Lyle Comstock, 75, lived a long life before passing away Sunday June 9th, 2024 at his home. In keeping with Lyles’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life for family and friends at Sodus Center Firehall on Saturday June 22nd from 1-4pm. A funeral service will be held at Sodus Center Firehall at […]

