Sheriff’s Correction Officer arrested for domestic abuse

Newark Village Police responded to a report of domestic violence on Saturday (6/8) at 3:15 p.m. on Hillside Drive.

It is alleged Scott A. Smith Jr., age 36, hit his girlfriend causing physical injuries.

He was charged with Assault in the Third Degree, taken to the Wayne County jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Newark Village court.

A Court Order of Protection was issued for the victim.

Smith was in his first year with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the arrest.

He was placed on suspension with pay, pending a Sheriff’s Office internal investigation. During that internal investigation, Smith resigned his position as Correction Officer. He is no longer affiliated with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.