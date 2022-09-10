Powered by Dark Sky
September 10th 2022, Saturday
Sheriff’s Deputies to move to 12 hour shifts

by WayneTimes.com
September 10, 2022

Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby announced that, on September 16th 2022, he will be switching the Road Patrol to 12-hour shifts due to staffing shortages. This move is to ensure the safety of the citizens of Wayne County, the safety of the Deputies, and the ability to provide ‘around the clock’ coverage for Wayne County. 

The Sheriff’s Office has eleven positions dedicated to School Resource Officers, in eight different School districts throughout the County. Prioritizing the safety, security, and future of our children, the Sheriff has elected to maintain a Deputy in each of the eight school districts, and has pulled resources from other assignments to help answer calls for service.  

The Sheriff’s Office currently maintains 22 of its 40 Road Patrol Deputy positions, has vacancies in the Detective Division, and has pending requests to put on additional School Resource Officers.

Scheduled to be released in late November, there are currently nine Deputies in training. Once those recruits have successfully completed their training, they will help to backfill some of the open spots on the Road Patrol, as well as other reassigned positions.  

Once staffing is back to a level where the Sheriff’s Office can maintain appropriate coverage, a transition back to the original three shifts can occur.  

Undersheriff Tammy Ryndock stated, “As long as everyone successfully completes training, and we don’t lose any more deputies, we will be looking at sending 14 recruits to the Academy next year.” 

Sheriff Milby said the hour changes will relieve some pressure on mandated overtime. “It prevents us from eliminating the midnight shift,” stated the Sheriff. 

