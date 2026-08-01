Sheriff’s Office investigates stolen funds from Walworth Fire Department

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the misappropriation of funds from the Town of Walworth Fire Department. The investigation involves a former member of the department and began in February of this year.

Walworth Fire Department President Edward Parkhurst acknowledged the investigation and issued the following response:

"The Walworth Fire department was made aware of serious allegations concerning a member. We take these matters very seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement authorities throughout their investigation.

To ensure the integrity of the process, the individual was placed on leave of absence and subsequently resigned. We remain committed to transparency and upholding the trust of community. Due to the ongoing investigation any inquires or concerns concerning this should be directed to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office."

Although advised not to comment further, the board did share their frustration with the speed that misinformation can spread on social media and asks the community to await further details to be confirmed. The department also says they have had a third party auditor review all of their books.

The Town of Walworth posted a statement on its Facebook page noting they are aware of the investigation while reminding residents the town has no affiliation with the Walworth Fire Department.

The Sheriff’s office saying in their statement "As this is an active and ongoing criminal investigation, no additional details will be released at this time. Further information will be provided if and when it is appropriate to do so without compromising the integrity if the investigation."