Shoplifters flee in vehicle, speeds reach 100mph

A group of three shoplifters, reportedly hitting stores in Wayne County for days were finally caught on Tuesday (23) after a high speed chase reaching 100 miles per hour.

A call came in from the Rite Aid store in Williamson concerning the shoplifters just leaving the store at 8:23 a.m. Troopers received a description of the car that was reportedly headed eastbound.

Troopers out of Wolcott were responding when the car spotted the troop car and took off speeding. As the troop cars followed, clothes including underwear, socks and assorted other small items began flying out the vehicle window for miles eastbound while on Route 104.

The whole chase took place in less than 10 minutes, including a failed attempt to deploy spike strips in an effort to flatten the vehicle tires. State Police were about to end the chase for public safety. It ended quickly when the fleeing car died on the roadside, with radiator fluid spilling out at Route 14 and Stone Road in the Town of Huron.

Taken into custody were the driver,

Jenna J. Sutton, age 32, of 6487 Fisher Road in Williamson. She was subsequently arrested for Conspiracy in the Sixth Degree; Petit Larceny; Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree; and Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle. She was released on appearance tickets for Town of Huron Court on May 13, Town of Sodus Court on May 22 and Town of Williamson Court on May 15.

Passengers in the vehicle, Austin S. Scaife, age 38, reported to be homeless in Rochester and Wanda M. Weaver, age 57, giving an address of 43 Delmonte Street in Rochester were each charged with Conspiracy in the Sixth Degree and Petit Larceny. Both were released on appearance tickets for Williamson Court on May 15.

Troopers collected a “shit load” of recovered items along Route 104, estimated to be hundreds of dollars in stolen merchandise.

All three defendants were processed in Williamson and released. They admitted to the string of thefts from Wayne County stores, stating that were on days of crack cocaine highs of stealing, selling the stolen merchandise to buy more crack cocaine.