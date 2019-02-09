Shortsville woman charged after theft of over $12,000 from Wrestling League

State Police Investigators out of Lyons reported the arrest on Tuesday (1/29) of Nicole C. Constantino aka (Young), age 32, of 4370 Shortsville Road in the Town of Shortsville for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

Matt Manley, the current president of the Finger Lakes Youth Wrestling League and a North Rose resident, said the larcenies came to light when a bank official from Lyons National Bank contacted him in February of 2018 advising him of unusual activity on the League’s three accounts.

Manley said he only knew Nicole under the married name of Constantino, although when she was arrested she used her “legal” name of Young.

Constantino (Young), a parent volunteer for the youth wrestling non-profit organization had become treasurer for the group. She had worked with the former treasurer for over a year to become familiar with the workings of the League. It was after that period of time, from November to 2017 to February 2018 when Constantino (Young) was working as treasurer alone that they believe the thefts took place.

Manley said the League does meet monthly, but not off-season and perhaps he should have become suspicious when a treasurer’s report was not given in December of 2017. “When we did suspect something, it was too late.” He said the League leadership had to remain quiet and not tip off Constantino (Young) of the then ongoing investigation during the February 18, 2018 League Tournament.

Manley stated that double signatures, his and the treasurer’s were required on checks, but the League had issued an ATM card for the accounts for quick purchases such as food and supplies at tournaments. It was through the use of the ATM card that numerous withdrawals were made, some at ATM machines at casinos. Sources close to the case stated Young had a serious gambling addiction.

Following a review of the three accounts: a savings account; checking accounts and special scholarship account, it was discovered after review of paper work she had allegedly embezzled over $12,000 from the League. Police were called on February 12, 2018 and began their investigation.

The Finger Lakes Youth Wrestling League is comprised of 15 school districts and clubs in the Section V area, separate from the school districts. It was formed to unite area youth wrestlers, from kindergarten to 8th grade and prepare them for middle school and high school wrestling programs through training and tournaments. The Youth league, formed over a dozen years ago provides insurance coverage to the participating school districts for the League wrestlers tournaments, according to one of the League founders, Palmyra Police Chief Dave Smith. “It has done a lot of good things.”

The League has also provided scholarships and entry fees for young wrestlers unable to afford the fees. “It has prepared a lot of kids for jv and modified wrestling programs in Section V powerhouses and has had several seventh graders move right to varsity programs,” added Dave.

Since the thefts, the old accounts have been closed, some of which were in the red, according to Manley. “She stole everything we had,” he added.New accounts were opened and the League, unfortunately, had double the cost of insurance for the kids in the program.

Some of the affiliated clubs and groups once supported by the Finger Lakes Youth Wrestling League have come to their aid. “We are recovering from it with donations from the clubs and supporters,” admitted Matt. The old treasurer and a vice-president agreed to return in an attempt to stabilize the program.

Anyone, or group can help by calling Matt at (585) 794-9899, or contact him at matpowermanley@gmail.com

Constantino (Young) has been told she is not welcomed at the Red Jacket youth program while the case is continuing. Her son is still wrestling at the modified school level.

Constantino (Young) was arraigned on the Grand Larceny charge and released to return to Phelps Town Court on February 13.