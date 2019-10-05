Shove Remembrance Scholarship Fund Donates to WTCC

On September 26th, Scott Shove, presented a $6,160 check in remembrance of Anna Rose Shove to the Wayne Technical and Career Center’s (WTCC) cosmetology program. Marilee Nieznanski, Anna’s cosmetology instructor and WTCC Principal Andy McVey accepted the check on behalf of WTCC.

On August 11, 2019, the 4th Annual Scholarship Run and Pig Roast was held with 100% of the proceeds going to the Anna Rose Shove Remembrance Scholarship Fund. The fundraiser is organized by the Shove family and sponsored by the Black Jacks Motorcycle Club of Rochester.

The Anna Rose Shove Remembrance Scholarship description states, “Anna Rose Shove was a caring, kind, and thoughtful young woman who touched the lives of many. She was a cosmetology student who loved her craft, her clients, her classmates, and her family. Through the generosity of those who knew Anna Rose, a remembrance scholarship has been established in her name to honor a cosmetology student who demonstrates the caring, kindness, and thoughtfulness that Anna Rose demonstrated to others every day.” Anna Rose Shove tragically died on August 10, 2014 while camping with her family.

At the June 2019 Wayne Technical and Career Center Completion Ceremony scholarships were awarded to adult students Hannah Goddard and Jessica Le.