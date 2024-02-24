Sister and brother arrested in Monroe County after vehicle theft and pursuit

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Tuesday (2/20) at 10:21 p.m. of a Wolcott woman and her brother following an investigation into a vehicle larceny that occurred in the Village of Wolcott.

Deputies arrested Chyenne M. Gonyeau, age 25, of 11284 Pinewood Drive in Wolcott following the investigation. It is alleged that Gonyeau approached a parked 2021 Subaru Forester in the parking lot of the Walgreen’s in the Town of Butler that was left running, got into the driver’s seat and drove away.

Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. It is alleged that Gonyeau fled resulting in a pursuit through multiple towns in both Wayne and Monroe Counties. Following the pursuit Deputies were able to apprehend Gonyeau with the assistance of the New York State Police.

Gonyeau was charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree and multiple traffic citations.

Chyenne’s brother, Jacob D. Gonyeau, age 25, also of 11284 Pinewood Drive in Wolcott jumped in the vehicle and was in the passenger seat at the time of the apprehension. He was taken into custody for one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree.

The sister and brother duo were transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released.

Chyenne Gonyeau is scheduled to appear in Town of Butler on March 20 for the Grand Larceny charge and the Town of Ontario on March 12 for the Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

Jacob Gonyeau is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court on March 12th on his Stolen Property charge.