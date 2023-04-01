Smash & Grab at Filer’s PowerSports leads to $67,000 worth of motor bikes stolen

Police are investigating a burglary at a motorsports store in Wayne County early Wednesday(3/29) morning.

The Macedon Police Department responded to Filer’s PowerSports on State Route 31 around 7 a.m. for the initial report. Police found a side garage door that had been smashed open, by a truck. The company is the latest victim of a smash-and-grab burglaries in the Rochester area.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Investigators determined several people broke into the shop between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. that morning, and took roughly $67,000 worth of motorbikes. Security cameras show several people getting out of two cars, went inside and grabbed some dirt bikes, and loaded them into the truck. The alleged suspects drove off, then returned later to steal a few more dirt bikes.

Magure thinks that those responsible for the thefts have visited the store before the burglaries, and only targeted primarily Yamaha’s and Suzuki’s model dirt bikes that do not require a key to start.

"Right now, we’re counting nine dirt bikes, $7,500 to $8,000 in value each," said Shaun Mauger, the sales manager at Filer’s Powersports. "They went for big names. Yamaha, Suzuki, they knew what they were going for." He also estimated door and wall damages to be in the $15,000 range.

No suspects are in custody. Police are asking nearby homeowners and businesses to review any surveillance video they may have for suspicious activity from that morning.

He stated this isn’t the first time the shop or other businesses in the plaza have been burglarized. This is the second time Filer’s has been burglarized in the past six months. They are offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of these suspected thieves.

"There’s only so much you can do," he said. "I could block this door, and they’ll just find another way in."

Mauger believes a change in legislation needs to happen, in order to put a stop to all the smash-and-grab incidents.

"Nowadays, you get caught with a stolen car, you get a slap on the wrist and an appearance ticket. It’s a joke," he said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.

Times news partner 13WHAM supplied some information for this story