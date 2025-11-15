Oh sure, the nicotine in cigarettes, vapor products, and other tobacco products is highly addictive. Yes, smoking is really bad for your health and it may be killing you, but there is another reason afloat to give up cigarettes and related products.

New analysis by iSelect has revealed that smokers in New York are paying some of the highest prices in the country, with the average smoker spending $3,983 a year to maintain their habit.

With the average price per pack soaring to $14.55+, New York stands as the most expensive place in America to smoke. Despite a slight year-on-year reduction in smoking rates (-0.88%), residents are collectively spending over $563 million annually on cigarettes.

Key Data for New York:

Total smokers: 2,058,331

Average price per pack: $14.55

Average cost per smoker per year: $3,983

Total spent by smokers annually: $563,468,111

Year-on-year change in smoking rate: -0.88%

But if you think New Yorkers have it bad:

Australia topped the list for the global cigarette and vaping decline, scoring 74.91 out of 100 in our Index. With a typical pack of cigarettes costing $48.37 AUD – the most expensive of over 100 countries in our rankings – Australia is seeing a -0.38% change in smokers year on year, with just 9.7% of the population currently using cigarettes. Its vaping regulations also score 8.5 out of 10, as the government continues to crack down on harmful alternatives like disposable e-cigarettes.

The United Kingdom has a higher percentage of the population who are cigarette users than Australia at with10.8%, however, this number is dropping more significantly by 0.78% each year. The UK also had high number of online searches related to quitting smoking, with 25.36 queries per 10k people each year. These factors, combined with a vaping regulation score of 8.5 and an average pack of cigarettes costing £15.14 ($31.03 AUD), give the UK a total score of 71.67 out of 100.

New Zealand had the second-highest cigarette prices in our data, with a 20-pack costing $40.24 NZD ($36.82 AUD). This could be a contributing factor to its average annual cigarette use decline of 0.68%, with the current rate sitting at 10.3% of the population who are smokers in 2025. New Zealand also scores 8.5 out of 10 for its vaping regulations. These factors combined gave it a score of 70.09 overall.

Iceland, those cold, fresh air freaks have the lowest rate of smokers in all of Europe, with just 6.1% of its residents using cigarettes as of 2025. Even with such a low percentage of smokers, though, Iceland is seeing a decline of 0.66% cigarette use each year. A 20-pack of cigarettes costs 1,768.29 ISK ($22.10 AUD) in the country, and it matches our top three with an 8.5 out of 10 vaping regulation rating. Overall, Iceland takes a bronze medal for cigarette decline, finishing with a score of 70.43 out of 100.

Canada is the sixth-best country for smoking decline in the world, with 10.1% of Canadians who are smokers, but this number is dropping by an average of 0.62% annually. A typical 20-pack of cigarettes would cost $20.16 CAD ($22.48 AUD) in Canada. They also scored 8.5 out of 10 for vaping regulations, suggesting a positive culture around the push to quitting nicotine.

Germany, which has the third-most Google searches related to quitting smoking worldwide with 49.29 queries per 10k people every year. The number of smokers in the country is reported to have dropped by 0.57% year-on-year. However, 17.8% of its population are still smoking cigarettes as of 2025. This could be due to Germany’s vaping regulation score of 7 out of 10 – the lowest in our top ten. Overall, it scores 59.54 on our index.

THE WORST COUNTRY FOR SMOKING HEALTH

We’ve already covered the top countries for smoking health, but what ranks as the worst area on our list? Indonesia scores just 6.95 in our overall index, making it the lowest-ranked country in our data. A massive 33.8% of Indonesians are smokers in 2025, and this number is rising by 0.18% each year. Plus, with a 20-pack costing 41,023.86 Rp ($3.83 AUD), it has some of the cheapest smoking prices in the world. Indonesia also has a low vaping regulation rating of 2 out of 10.

CIGARETTE COSTS AND

SMOKING TRENDS

Across the U.S., the average smoker now bears a significant financial burden, spending around $2,786 per year on cigarettes. This staggering cost continues to rise despite ongoing declines in national smoking rates, underscoring the economic impact of this habit.

States with the steepest declines in smoking are Arkansas at -1.89%, Michigan smokers have decreased by -1.62%, and smokers in Florida by -1.60%. These declines reflect growing recognition and public awareness of the health benefits of quitting smoking, including reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, and respiratory illness, showing that education and support can be more impactful than price alone.

HOW SMOKING IMPACTS MORE THAN YOUR WALLET

Risas Dental and Braces, leading Dentist Dr. Elizabeth Walton, highlights the often-overlooked impact smoking and nicotine products have on oral health:

“Nicotine causes an increase in caries and periodontal disease. Since it decreases blood flow throughout the entire body, the body has a hard time fighting off infections. This decrease in immunity is even an issue for things like the common cold and periodontal disease. Nicotine causes dry mouth which makes you more susceptible to dental decay and periodontal disease, as well. Smoking can also cause failure of dental implants.”

She warns that oral cancer is among the top 10 most common cancers, with smoking and smokeless tobacco carrying staggering risks:

“Smokers are 4 times more likely to have oral squamous cell carcinoma than those who don’t smoke. If you drink and smoke, you are 5 times more likely. If you drink and use smokeless tobacco products, you are 7 times more likely. If you drink, smoke, and use smokeless tobacco products you are 16 times more likely to have OSCC in your lifetime.”

Dr. Walton stresses the importance of regular dental visits, screenings for oral cancer, and cessation support such as nicotine replacement therapy or prescription medications.

The New York State Quitline provides free and confidential services that include information, tools, quit coaching, and support in English and Spanish. Services are available by phone call, online chat, and text. The Quitline also provides free starter kits of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), including patches to eligible New Yorkers who are ready to quit smoking or vaping. The Quitline also works with health care providers to ensure New York tobacco users have access to effective cessation treatments through patient referral programs, providing up-to-date information on evidence-based treatment, screening, and insurance coverage.

Diane Devlin, the Director of the Wayne County Public Health Department stated they are dedicated to reducing tobacco related illnesses and product usage. "We offer 3 programs to the residents of Wayne County to help them reduce tobacco product usage and lead healthier lives. All programs are free to residents to reduce financial barriers.

Our first program is our Nicotine Cessation Program. We offer free nicotine cessation education and counseling to residents, 18 years and older. Participants can meet with certified WCPH staff biweekly for up to 6 months. Residents can choose between Individual counseling to offer help with individualized quit plans, or group cessation courses for 4 or more people. Through the Nicotine Cessation Program, participants can also receive free Nicotine Therapy consisting of patches, lozenges, or gum.

Our second program is the INDEPTH (Intervention, for Nicotine Dependence: Education, Prevention, Tobacco and Health) program from the American Lung Association. This is an alternative to suspension program that is offered to local Wayne County Schools, when a student is found in violation of the school’s tobacco and vaping policy. Through this program students will learn the health effects of vaping and using tobacco products, understanding their usage habits, and establishing healthy alternatives to prevent future violations of the school’s policy.

Lastly, our third program is NOT (Not on Tobacco), also from the American Lung Association. This is a youth focused cessation program for students who desire to quit vaping or using tobacco products. This is a voluntary and nonpunitive program. This program uses behavior change theories and a comprehensive behavior change modification approach to guide students through their quit journey. The program not only addresses nicotine and tobacco product use but also other health and wellbeing aspects along with life skills including stress management and building healthier habits. Both NOT and INDEPTH are available to middle school and high school students."

On the State level Call 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) toll free; Text (716) 309-4688; or visit www.nysmokefree.com.