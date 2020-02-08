Snowmobile operator loses arm in Sodus accident

Unsafe Speed was given as the cause of a lone snowmobile accident on South Centenary Road, a half mile south of Ridge Road in the Town of Sodus on Friday (1/31) around 9:48 p.m.

The snowmobile was operated by Grant Spalding, age 54, of Podger Road in the Town of Marion. Spalding’s snowmobile hit a guardrail, ejecting him into a sign post, severing his arm, above the elbow.

In shock, Spalding reportedly did not realize the severity of the accident. He then walked to the nearby Rascals bar, about one third of a mile away from the crash site. There, he asked for assistance, but could not feel his arm.He called his wife to tell her he was in a crash, but was uninjured. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital. Upon arrival Spalding, obviously in shock, still claimed he was fine. He was then transferred to Strong Hospital.

State Police were called. A Trooper found the arm in the snow, reporting there was little blood at the scene. The arm was put in a bag, along with some snow to keep it cold. It was taken to Strong Hospital, but it was later reported that it could not be reattached.