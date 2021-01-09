Powered by Dark Sky
January 9th 2021, Saturday
SOAR project promotes Clyde’s “Adopt a Snowman”

by WayneTimes.com
January 9, 2021

There is something magical about winter - the first snowfall, big fat snowflakes, sledding, building snowmen, hot chocolate, baking, shimmering ice crystals that cling to bare branches or the weight of snow, pulling on an evergreen. It makes one happy and joyous. For those who share the love of winter, it is a time of gathering for the holidays, connecting or visiting with friends, family, neighbors and coworkers, feeling the love, warmth and giving this season usually brings. 

Unfortunately,  this year was different. COVID has really put a damper on things and caused fear, sadness and isolation. In an effort to bring the community together safely and spread some winter cheer, the “Adopt a Snowman Project” was created. 

4 ft. snowmen were cut from plywood, painted white and distributed to anyone that wanted to decorate one however they wanted, to be displayed in the towns of Galen and Savannah and village of Clyde. 

SOAR (Strengthening Our Area Residents,) collaborated with Clyde SPAN (Strategic Planning Action Network), Advanced Atomization Technologies, Park Lane Construction, the Clyde Savannah high school Tech Department, and Clyde Savannah’s 21st Century Community Schools for donating, cutting, and painting the plywood, and coordinating this fun community project. The Village of Clyde helped to display the snowmen.

Be on the lookout for an opportunity to vote for your favorite snowman on ther SOAR Facebook page! Take a walk or drive around the Village of Clyde and Towns of Galen and Savannah and you will see many snowmen of all different types, decorated by businesses, families, school groups/teams and organizations. 

There are still snowmen available to be decorated and displayed throughout the winter! If you are interested, please contact SOAR via phone, text, email or social media (contact info below). 

Email: Jen Peeso, jp2538@cornell.edu or Amy Bullard, ab2832@cornell.edu, Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @SOARClydeSavannahGalen. Our office is located at 66 Glasgow Street, Clyde.

Please contact them at 315-573-0903. 

