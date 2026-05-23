Sodus Bay’s south end gets some much needed TLC

Visitors and residents along Sodus Bay have long taken pride in keeping the shoreline clean. Annual beach cleanups spearheaded by organizations such as NASP have helped to keep one of Wayne County’s most valuable treasures looking its best season after season.

However beyond the beach, other areas of the bay were in dire need of attention.

Andy Liszkay has owned a cottage on Bayshore road since 2013 and calls Sodus Bay a jewel in Upstate NY. “The four seasons are a spectacular treasure and view of life.”

After working at Kodak for over 35 years and enjoying the area, he and his family decided to set down roots, joining other families who have called Sodus Bay home for several generations.

Due to being located on the southeast side of the bay, Andy and his neighbor’s properties see the bulk of floating debris end up on or near their shoreline. Broken docks, large plastic barrels and other remnants of recreational boating come to rest, creating an eyesore and even impeding navigation in the area.

Now 74 years old and finding himself with a little free time, Andy decided to do something about it.

“Conversation with neighbors always suggested we organize a cleanup. Most wanted to participate before getting too old. Most thought the challenge was too massive an undertaking.”

So Andy contacted Save Our Sodus, an organization created to help steward and care for Sodus Bay. Plans began to form and soon dozens of volunteers and organizations committed to the massive cleanup effort that took place earlier this month.

Boats, barges and ready-hands descended on the southeast shore and got to work on clearing out the debris. Nearly 3,000 pounds of trash, 115 plastic barrels and random metals and plastics were hauled out of the water.

Andy says the cleanup had “more participants, larger scale, and with more debris cleaned out of the Bay than any of us would have imagined.”

Although many that were involved say Andy was a major catalyst for getting this effort underway, he simply points to others who came before and hopes these cleanups continue.

“Neighbors are always helping neighbors. That effort was in place long before I bought my property and will be in place long into the future.”

As for those future plans, Andy says he’s optimistic and will continue assisting for as long as possible.

“Health permitting, we hope to organize a short SE Sodus Bay Fall Cleanup and then Spring Cleanups maybe for the next 10 years. After that, we'll hope to turn over the cleanup organizing to my Family, friends, and neighbors.”

Mike Mendat, owner of LaValley Marine Construction and a local resident, was one of several business owners who provided labor and equipment to get the job done.

“I grew up in this neighborhood. We wanted to be a part of this because we felt it is a worthwhile endeavor and we were excited to be afforded the chance to donate in a meaningful way to help preserve the very special place we are lucky enough to call home.”

Organizers wish to thank Bayshore & Resort Road neighbors, Davenport and Son Boat Livery, Lavalley Brothers Marine Construction, Town of Huron, Sodus Bay Yacht Club, NYS DEC, Sunny's Donuts, Riley's Restaurant, Lakeside Quality Building Materials, OAKS Dumpster and of course, the Save Our Sodus organization and other individual volunteers.

For more information on how to get involved, visit saveoursodus.com.