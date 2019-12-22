Connect with us
Sodus Highway Barn burns to ground

8 hours ago

The Sodus Town Barns on Rotterdam Road burned to the ground Saturday night with all the highway equipment, including trucks and snowplows inside. No personnel were injured. The adjacent fuel tanks did not ignite.

Highway Superintendents around the County immediately upon learning of the loss,  vowed to help out any way they could.

Fire Departments from surrounding municipalities responded to the  scene

According to Town Supervisor Steve LeRoy, the building and equipment are a total loss.

More on this breaking story as it becomes available… 

