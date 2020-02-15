Sodus house a total loss

Firefighters were called to a house fire at the home of John Iamele, at 5736 Defisher Road in Sodus. Initial reports came in at 8:45 a.m. on Friday (2/14).

Fire officials on scene said the fire was started by a wood-burning stove in the basement and quickly enveloped the structure.

Iamele was able to escape, but none of his pet cats were believed to make it out.

Firefighters fought a house fire in subzero wind chill temperatures and the house was deemed a total loss.

The Wayne County Office of Emergency Management Emergency Support Unit, that was just put into operation, also responded to the scene. It is used to supply firefighters a place to stay warm, have their vitals checked and get supply water and food to responders.

Responding with Sodus were Wallington, East Williamson, Fairville, Marion and Sodus Center, with Alton standing by.