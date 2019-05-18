Breaking/Featured
Sodus man arrested for theft of $5000 bicycle
State Police out of Williamson reported the arrest on Thursday (5/16) of Geoffery D. Evans, age 19, residing at 90 Maple Avenue in Sodus, following the theft of a racing bicycle, valued at $5000.
Evans, who has a past criminal history, was found to be in possession of the racing bike, stolen from a shed located on Union Street in the Village of Sodus, back on April 24.
Evans was charged with CriminalPossession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and released to appear in Sodus Court on June 3rd.
