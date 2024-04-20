Powered by Dark Sky
April 20th 2024, Saturday
×
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Sodus man charged with 7 counts of felony possession of sexual performance by a child

by WayneTimes.com
April 20, 2024

State Police Investigators out of Williamson were first alerted on April 28, 2023, by the National Center Missing and Exploited Children, to a man downloading child pornography.

On June 6, 2023, State Police Forensic units conducted a search warrant at the residence of Geoffrey C. Havranek, age 31 of Spring Street in the Village of Sodus.

After an extensive search of seized hard drives, a March 20, 2024 report found 197 pre-pubescent male and female children in various sex act positions and another 411 images on a second hard drive.

On Friday, April 12, Havranek was arrested on seven counts of Felony Possession of Sexual Performance by a Child.

He was released on appearance tickets to initially appear in Sodus Court on May 6th. The cas will be referred to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office for a grand jury indictment.

Sharrow, Allen Jay

ONTARIO, NY/SARASOTA, FLORIDA: Passed away at his home in Ontario, on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the age of 60.  He was born on Wednesday, September 18, 1963 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. He was predeceased by his father Leland Sharrow in 1978. Survived by his mother Barbara "Searles" Sharrow Reed; sisters, Bonnie (Mike) Wirth, Julie […]

Johnson, Marilyn J.  

WILLIAMSON: Marilyn J. Johnson, a life-long resident of Williamson, NY entered into eternal peace at Kirkhaven in Rochester, NY after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on January 25, 2024 at age 82. Marilyn will be dearly missed by her two children: Amy Johnson and Andrew (Karen) Johnson. Her memory will be cherished by her […]

