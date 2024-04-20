Sodus man charged with 7 counts of felony possession of sexual performance by a child

State Police Investigators out of Williamson were first alerted on April 28, 2023, by the National Center Missing and Exploited Children, to a man downloading child pornography.

On June 6, 2023, State Police Forensic units conducted a search warrant at the residence of Geoffrey C. Havranek, age 31 of Spring Street in the Village of Sodus.

After an extensive search of seized hard drives, a March 20, 2024 report found 197 pre-pubescent male and female children in various sex act positions and another 411 images on a second hard drive.

On Friday, April 12, Havranek was arrested on seven counts of Felony Possession of Sexual Performance by a Child.

He was released on appearance tickets to initially appear in Sodus Court on May 6th. The cas will be referred to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office for a grand jury indictment.