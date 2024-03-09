Sodus man charged with assault following attack on a 63 year-old man at convenience store in Newark

On Saturday (3/3) at 12:57 p.m. Newark Village Police reported the arrest of Nicholas K. Kouwe, age 30, of North Main Street in Sodus.

It is alleged that on February 22, while at the Crosby’s Convenient store at 150 North Main Street Kouwe came at the passenger side of the man’s truck, punched it put a dent in the hood, came around to the driver’s side, as the man got out Nicholas punched him in the head sending the 63 year old man to the ground and to the hospital with a concussion.

The victim was treated at Newark-Wayne Hospital and released.

Kouwe was charged with Assault in the Third Degree, taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Newark Village Court.

A Court Order of Protection was issued for the victim.