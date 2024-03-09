Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 9th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Sodus man charged with assault following attack on a 63 year-old man at convenience store in Newark

by WayneTimes.com
March 9, 2024

On Saturday (3/3) at 12:57 p.m. Newark Village Police reported the arrest of Nicholas K. Kouwe, age 30, of North Main Street in Sodus.

It is alleged that  on February 22, while at the Crosby’s Convenient store at 150 North Main Street Kouwe came at the passenger side of the man’s truck, punched it put a dent in the hood, came around to the driver’s side, as the man got out Nicholas punched him in the head sending the  63 year old man to the ground and to the hospital with a concussion. 

The victim was treated at Newark-Wayne Hospital and released.

Kouwe was charged with Assault in the Third Degree, taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Newark Village Court.

A Court Order of Protection was issued for the victim.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Roberts, Dorinda J.

Dorinda J. 89, passed away peacefully at home March 03, 2024, surrounded by family.  She was born in Wolcott, NY, May 05, 1934, daughter of the late George Larkin and late Victorine Younglove Larkin. She was sweet and kind and loving and a people person, with her greatest passion being for her Lord, her late […]

Read More
Wynn, Mary M. (Jackson) 

SODUS: Mary Wynn,  went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Friends and family are invited to call 10am to 12pm Saturday, March 16, at the Redeem Bethel Church, 4496 NY-104, Williamson, NY 14589.  A funeral service will follow immediately, burial will follow in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Mary was born in […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square