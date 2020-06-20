Sodus man shoots shotgun at Troopers, killed after fire returned

On June 19, 2020, at approximately 11:05 p.m., the New York State Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a domestic incident at 6022 Boyd Road in the town of Sodus, Wayne County. The caller stated that his son was breaking objects inside the residence and was armed with a shotgun.

When Troopers and Deputies arrived, they observed an armed individual inside the residence, and attempted to make contact with him. Shortly after law enforcement’s arrival, the armed subject pointed the shotgun at the officers, and fired. A Trooper returned fire, and subsequently struck the armed subject.

The New York State Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and Crisis Negotiations Unit (CNU) responded to the scene. Several attempts were made to make contact with the armed subject with negative results. At approximately 4:20 a.m., the State Police SORT made entry and located the subject, deceased.

The deceased male has been identified as Cody W. Cook, age 24, of Sodus, New York.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Wayne County District Attorney were on scene and assisted with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

A press conference is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., on Monday (June 22) at the New York State Police Troop “E” Headquarters in Canandaigua.