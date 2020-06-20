Breaking/Featured
Sodus man shoots shotgun at Troopers, killed after fire returned
On June 19, 2020, at approximately 11:05 p.m., the New York State Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a domestic incident at 6022 Boyd Road in the town of Sodus, Wayne County. The caller stated that his son was breaking objects inside the residence and was armed with a shotgun.
When Troopers and Deputies arrived, they observed an armed individual inside the residence, and attempted to make contact with him. Shortly after law enforcement’s arrival, the armed subject pointed the shotgun at the officers, and fired. A Trooper returned fire, and subsequently struck the armed subject.
The New York State Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and Crisis Negotiations Unit (CNU) responded to the scene. Several attempts were made to make contact with the armed subject with negative results. At approximately 4:20 a.m., the State Police SORT made entry and located the subject, deceased.
The deceased male has been identified as Cody W. Cook, age 24, of Sodus, New York.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Wayne County District Attorney were on scene and assisted with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.
A press conference is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., on Monday (June 22) at the New York State Police Troop “E” Headquarters in Canandaigua.
Latest News
Red Cross testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies
For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing...
Newark’s Free Lunch Program’s New Normal
The Newark Free Lunch Program in the basement of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church has a long history of providing...
Two PGCBL Local Standouts Drafted
While there may be no collegiate baseball (for now) being played in Newark or Geneva, there is some good news...
Recent Obituaries
Bailey, Helen J.
MARION/PALMYRA: Died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Private graveside services will be held in Macedon...
Kohout, Alice Rose Farrell “Ash” “Nickie”
HAMMONDSPORT/PULTNEYVILLE/SUGAR LOAF: Entered into rest peacefully on June 15 at age 94. She was the last of OUR greatest generation...
Schinsing, Edwin C.
PALMYRA: Edwin C. Schinsing 74 died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Aaron Manor, Fairport. Services will be at the convenience...