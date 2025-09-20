Sodus Point Village Mayor steps down

William “Bill” Kallusch, Jr. who has served as Mayor of the Village of Sodus Point for just under a year, following the resignation of Mayor Dave McDowell, has announced that he will step down effective immediately.

Kallusch made a formal statement:

“To the Village Board of Trustees and the Residents of Sodus Point,

I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Village Board of Trustees for their dedicated service to our community over the past 12 years and for supporting me during my tenure as Mayor these past seven months. These months have been a very trying time for me personally and professionally, and after careful consideration, I have made the decision to step down from the office of Mayor effective September 12, 2025. In total as of August 2026, I have dedicated almost 50 years of service in Fire and EMS to the village and its time to step back from some of my duties.

I am confident that I leave the Village in extremely capable hands with our current Board of Trustees and the candidates who will be before the voters this November.

To every resident who has entrusted me with their confidence throughout my years of service as a public official, I extend my deepest gratitude. Serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life. From the bottom of my heart--thank you all. William Kallusch Jr.”

It was reported that Trustee Kathy Madison will serve as Interim Mayor.

The September trustee board meeting, originally scheduled for September 18, will now be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 @ 6:30pm.