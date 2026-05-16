Sodus Point welcomes new eateries for 2026

Warm weather is finally returning to our area which means another season is set to kick off in Sodus Point.

While several local restaurants have recently gone up for sale, and talk of high water dominate the headlines, a new wave of entrepreneurs are setting down roots and preparing for summer along Lake Ontario.

Kimberly Roth, a former chef on television’s Hell’s Kitchen, will soon be serving up sushi and Asian fusion cuisine at her new brick and mortar location on Greig street in Leone’s Landing.

SYREN Asian Fusion plans to offer a unique blend of hand-rolled sushi and other Asian inspired favorites.

Roth previously operated the food trailer located next to The Bay Street restaurant, but is looking forward to having a place of her own.

"Things just lined up for me this year," Roth said. The former TV contestant has been cooking for residents and visitors to the Point for the past several years, but says she’s definitely ready to have a bit more space. The inside has plenty of seating along with a few tables outside to enjoy the views.

Roth says she’s trying to be on the "more affordable" side when it comes to pricing, and added she plans on hosting sushi classes and events as the season progresses.

Those spending time on the beach will also have a new option to help cool down and stay fed while taking in those Lake Ontario views.

Country Luxe Ice Cream owners Andrew and Sophia Malchoff are opening their second location after just recently celebrating one year at their flagship store on Ridge road in Sodus.

The pair have signed a multi-year lease to take over operations at the beach and plan on serving both hard and soft ice cream alongside traditional quick favorites like hot dogs and nachos.

Sophia, who grew up in Miami, says she excited to bring a new option to the area. "We want parents to be able to grab and go so they can spend more time with their kids," adding "Ice cream is where all walks of life come together."

Down the road at Tick-Toc Croc’s on Route 14, owner Brandon Martin has been expanding the restaurant facility to double the size and has added more seating both inside and out.

Martin says they plan on serving breakfast, lunch and dinner and will even be bringing in a full salad bar and a fresh new staff.

Hot’s Point will transition to only ice cream this year as it’s current owners shared they wanted to spend more time with their family.

The Bay Street and Franklin House are both for sale but will remain open for business in the process.