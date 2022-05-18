Sold out Annual Republican Chairman’s Club Dinner cancelled days before the event

Prime Ribs, Chicken French and Poached Salmon dinners were all ready to be prepared. Speeches were prepared and final details in place. After months of preparation the sold out Wayne County Republican Chairman’s Club Dinner was set for Thursday, May 12th.

Sponsors pledges and pre-paid dinners made the event one of the best fundraisers in the history of the event, all this in an unusual off election year.

Then came the dreaded call on Tuesday (5/10) morning from The Heights at Sodus Bay Restaurant Manager Michael Munger. Mike called Wayne County Republican Chairwoman, Maryanne Nicosia-McCarthy with the dreaded news.

Munger found that one of his crew staff had came down with the latest version of COVID-19 sweeping the country. The event had to be postponed last minute to a later date.

Heads swirled among the Wayne County Republican Committee as the news spread. The decision was made to call each and every sponsor and guest to inform them the yearly event was postponed, just two days before launch.

“It is with the deepest of apologies for the short notice, I regretfully must postpone and re-schedule the Wayne County Republican Committee’s Chairman Club Dinner due to a COVID incident at the restaurant that is our host. They are taking all necessary protocols but will be unable to meet NYS Health Department requirements in time to host us. Mike and Sara Munger at the Heights have for years epitomized gracious hospitality. The actions that they have taken to ensure the safety and health of the guests if the Wayne County Republican Chairman’s Club dinner is not only deep professionalism but true friendship. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the Heights”, said the quick note from Chairman Nicosia-McCarthy.

Most sponsors told committee members to keep the donations. Most guests, anticipating a change of date, hopefully in June, did the same.

One guest commented that it was better to have learned of the dinner being called off due to a COVID incident, than if they had all attended and found out later that they had been exposed. “It’s sad, but it happens”.

Munger noted that after bleaching and sanitizing all surfaces, freezers, kitchen, bar and dining room, what remains is to wait out the quarantine time frame for his staff member. “I can offer a very limited menu, but no parties until I get my chef back.”

The event postponement was the tip of the iceberg in a political year that has witnessed new state redistricting maps thrown out by the courts and a mixed bag of conventions and candidates scratching their heads.

Yes, the gubernatorial race is still up in the air as to who is on first. Who the Republican/Democrat/Independent candidates reach for the surface. Meanwhile, state seat districts are in a flux as lines are redrawn. Past petitions are voided with no one assured a position on the ballot.

As for the Chairman’s Club Dinner, it became a casualty of New York, Wayne County, and the nation’s latest foil to the super-spreader COVID variation.

Unlike the incident at the Sodus Bay Heights, many businesses are simply posting closure signs blaming “staffing issues.”

New York State will discontinue their COVID-19 contact tracing and case investigation program on April 29, 2022. Without these resources, Wayne County Public Health will also be changing our process for follow ups with COVID-19 cases. Positive cases will not be receiving a call from New York State or Wayne County Public Health, however Wayne County Public Health will continue to investigate and monitor clusters and outbreaks in congregate settings, including, but not limited to, K-12 Schools, Day Cares, Jails, Group Homes, Nursing Homes, and Adult Care Homes.

“This change does not mean that our community will no longer need to take precautions in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” emphasized Wayne County Public Health Director, Diane Devlin, RN, BSN, MS. We need continued cooperation from our residents. Wayne County Public Health recommends that members of our community take the following precautions…

• Those eligible should get vaccinated and boosted.

• Follow masking guidelines set by the CDC Community Level which can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html

• If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 please stay home, contact your medical provider, and get tested

Wayne County Public Health will no longer be accepting positive home tests through the COVID-19 Home Testing portal found on their website as of May 1, 2022. “The use of at home tests continues to be a valuable tool to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and we encourage anyone who is not feeling well to test themselves”, said Devlin. At home tests should be kept on hand for use if you feel sick or have been exposed. If you test positive, we encourage residents to:

• Contact your medical provider and notify your employer/child’s school (if child tests +)

• Notify anyone you came in close contact with up to 2 days prior to showing any symptoms or the date of your positive test if you show no symptoms

• Isolate for 5 days away from others in your household (Day 0 is the first day of symptoms or the date of + test. You may end your isolation after 5 days if…

• You never had symptoms

• Your symptoms are improving and you have been fever free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication

• Remain in isolation after day 5 if your symptoms are not improving, you are running a fever, and/or unable to wear a mask while not isolating.