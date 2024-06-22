“SOS Bay Day” to celebrate 25 Years of caring for Sodus Bay

“Save our Sodus” is celebrating 25 years of ecological stewardship on Sodus Bay. and the organization is marking the day with a “SOS Bay Day”, which will offer free nature exhibits and demonstrations to the whole family. The event will feature a full day of fun, learning, and interactive activities for the entire family with eco-tours, Animal and Wildlife exhibits, eagles, turtles, microplastic research, Gyotaku (fish printing), kite-making, Science of the Bay’s Ecology, and learning how to protect the Bay.

It will all be offered on July 27, 2024 from 10am-4pm at the Oscar Fuerst Baseball Field in beautiful Sodus Point NY. It is open and free to the public.

A Summer Kick-off Event was held last week to meet with Bay promoters and the public to discuss how to get more involved with water quality, shoreline resilience and clean up efforts.

During the Kick-Off event, reports were given on the East Breakwall Project, the Crescent Beach Repair Project, the work SOS is doing with partner organizations. Speakers included: Doug Rebman, Army Corps project manager for the East Breakwall, representatives from Burrows Marine, Jason Levin and team, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, Huron Town Supervisor Dave Fantuzzo and his wife Mary, Frank Barker from the Charles Point Association, Kristen Moore from Moore Dirty Boots, and adventure educator andsustainability/outdoor recreation expert.

SOS is currently building a new team of dedicated volunteers and specialists for the future of the Bay! Kristen Moore’s company—Moore Dirty Boots is preparing kayak tours, marshland hikes and eco-adventures.

There is a great deal of enthusiasm for the camps for kids. A huge percentage of children in our local schools have no access to the Bay. SOS plans to change that in 2025.

People of all ages are making this happen. Many new volunteers signed up to help with the work.

The public is encouraged to get caught up on all that SOS has been doing over the colder months and see how they can get involved for the future.

For more information on SOS visit their website at saveoursodus.com.