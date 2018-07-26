Space Camp! The Final Frontier for Pal-Mac Science teacher

Honeywell just sent more than 220 science and math teachers from around the world to space camp at the Honeywell Educators at Space Academy, hosted by the United States Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama on a five-day program held in June. HESA candidates completed a rigorous application process. Qualified teachers were awarded scholarships, round-trip airfare, tuition, meals and accommodations, supported by Honeywell and its employees.

Joe Perry, an Earth Science teacher from Palmyra Macedon High School was chosen to attend camp . He share some of his experiences at space camp and why STEM education is so important for teachers and students alike?

The goal of this program is to showcase new ideas and concepts for teachers to incorporate into their curriculums that help inspire their students to seek out careers and interests in the STEM fields. Teachers participated in 45 hours of classroom, laboratory and training time over the five day program, focused specifically on coding, science and space exploration exercises, including real astronaut training simulations.

“Teachers dedicate their lives to educating students and preparing them for a world they will one day lead,” said Mike Bennett, President, Honeywell Hometown Solutions. “Today, STEM education is no longer about reading from textbooks or memorizing facts and formulas. STEM is about doing. We’re proud to invest in teachers, help them improve their teaching techniques and their curriculum, and ultimately motivate their students to reach their fullest potential.”

Joe Perry recently gave his impressions and ancedotes from the 5 day program.

“I learned about the program about 3 years ago from a colleague that I work with through the Master Teachers program. Andrea Costanza, (an Earth Science teacher from Fairport) went in 2016.

I received permission from my school district, and applied for the class of 2017. I didn’t get in the first time around. So I had a couple people look at my essays, made some revisions and got in on the second try.

Applications are submitted to Honeywell Corporation. They sponsor the entire scholarship program. We were told during the program that there were more than 2500 applicants this year from all 50 states and 42 countries. 228 were accepted from 45 states and 35 countries. I am very humbled to be one of those 228 teachers (NYS was represented by 4 teachers – 1 from NYC, 2 from the Syracuse area and me.

On my team of 14 teachers there were people from NYC, New Hampshire, Illinois, Texas, Pennsylvania Kansas, and the countries of Chile, Mexico, Czech, Vietnam, Brazil, and Thailand.

The camp is at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Same as the Space Camp that people would have seen in the 80’s movie Space Camp and the one that is the “Grand Prize” on the Nickelodeon game show “Double Dare”. Both of which (being a kid from the 80s) are reasons why I’ve wanted to go desperately since I was a kid.”

What do they allow you to do?

“Everything in the standard Space Camp program. 2 mission simulations, the moon chair (1/6 gravity), the multiaxis spin chair, the five degree of freedom chair, a 150 ft zip line, centrifuge and several engineering and design actives construction. There were opportunities to hear from and talk with people involved with past NASA programs, and those involved with future missions. There was a great deal of opportunities and I tried to do it ALL.

The Honeywell Educators at Space Academy program was geared for teachers that are middle level grades 5 – 8. I teach grades 8 to 12, so I think I went in with a little more knowledge base than many around me. I had some high expectations and more technical questions, and I quickly learned that it was more appropriate to ask after the presentations.

An example – we had a lecture on the new Space Launch System. I briefly teach about it in my FLCC-Gemini Intro To Astronomy Class. A couple years ago one of my students asked about a design difference between the SLS and the Saturn V. Back then I couldn’t find the answer on-line. So here I was with one of the master planners designing the rocket. I had the opportunity to ask, so I did! I got a very polite “Great Question” response, a card and “I’ll get back to you” via email.

