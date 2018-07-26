Breaking/Featured
Space Camp! The Final Frontier for Pal-Mac Science teacher
Honeywell just sent more than 220 science and math teachers from around the world to space camp at the Honeywell Educators at Space Academy, hosted by the United States Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama on a five-day program held in June. HESA candidates completed a rigorous application process. Qualified teachers were awarded scholarships, round-trip airfare, tuition, meals and accommodations, supported by Honeywell and its employees.
Joe Perry, an Earth Science teacher from Palmyra Macedon High School was chosen to attend camp . He share some of his experiences at space camp and why STEM education is so important for teachers and students alike?
The goal of this program is to showcase new ideas and concepts for teachers to incorporate into their curriculums that help inspire their students to seek out careers and interests in the STEM fields. Teachers participated in 45 hours of classroom, laboratory and training time over the five day program, focused specifically on coding, science and space exploration exercises, including real astronaut training simulations.
“Teachers dedicate their lives to educating students and preparing them for a world they will one day lead,” said Mike Bennett, President, Honeywell Hometown Solutions. “Today, STEM education is no longer about reading from textbooks or memorizing facts and formulas. STEM is about doing. We’re proud to invest in teachers, help them improve their teaching techniques and their curriculum, and ultimately motivate their students to reach their fullest potential.”
Joe Perry recently gave his impressions and ancedotes from the 5 day program.
“I learned about the program about 3 years ago from a colleague that I work with through the Master Teachers program. Andrea Costanza, (an Earth Science teacher from Fairport) went in 2016.
I received permission from my school district, and applied for the class of 2017. I didn’t get in the first time around. So I had a couple people look at my essays, made some revisions and got in on the second try.
Applications are submitted to Honeywell Corporation. They sponsor the entire scholarship program. We were told during the program that there were more than 2500 applicants this year from all 50 states and 42 countries. 228 were accepted from 45 states and 35 countries. I am very humbled to be one of those 228 teachers (NYS was represented by 4 teachers – 1 from NYC, 2 from the Syracuse area and me.
On my team of 14 teachers there were people from NYC, New Hampshire, Illinois, Texas, Pennsylvania Kansas, and the countries of Chile, Mexico, Czech, Vietnam, Brazil, and Thailand.
The camp is at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Same as the Space Camp that people would have seen in the 80’s movie Space Camp and the one that is the “Grand Prize” on the Nickelodeon game show “Double Dare”. Both of which (being a kid from the 80s) are reasons why I’ve wanted to go desperately since I was a kid.”
What do they allow you to do?
“Everything in the standard Space Camp program. 2 mission simulations, the moon chair (1/6 gravity), the multiaxis spin chair, the five degree of freedom chair, a 150 ft zip line, centrifuge and several engineering and design actives construction. There were opportunities to hear from and talk with people involved with past NASA programs, and those involved with future missions. There was a great deal of opportunities and I tried to do it ALL.
The Honeywell Educators at Space Academy program was geared for teachers that are middle level grades 5 – 8. I teach grades 8 to 12, so I think I went in with a little more knowledge base than many around me. I had some high expectations and more technical questions, and I quickly learned that it was more appropriate to ask after the presentations.
An example – we had a lecture on the new Space Launch System. I briefly teach about it in my FLCC-Gemini Intro To Astronomy Class. A couple years ago one of my students asked about a design difference between the SLS and the Saturn V. Back then I couldn’t find the answer on-line. So here I was with one of the master planners designing the rocket. I had the opportunity to ask, so I did! I got a very polite “Great Question” response, a card and “I’ll get back to you” via email.
I’ll admit I’ve done computer games with rocket simulations. The missionssimulations are just via
computer though, you have 5 panels of switches, having to make readings from instrumentation on a tight timeline…. SOOOO much cooler that ANY video game experience could convey.
It was also an amazing experience problem solving and getting around the language barrier with educators that are just as excited about space as I am.”
As far as teaching from my experience, there are some activities I will try with my classes. I teach the Earth Science regents curriculum with two other teachers here at Pal-Mac so we try to be on the same page. I will try a couple of the lessons with my Astronomy class first, and get it to work. Then the other two earth science teachers and I at Pal Mac will be able to do it with not just my Earth Science class, but all of the Earth Science classes at Pal-Mac. On a different note, while there, I learned about a program where high school students can attend space camp and get a unit of college credit via the University of Alabama – Huntsville. I want to take a group of Pal-Mac students to Space Camp. It would be a similar 5 day program I did. What student going into STEAM wouldn’t look even better on a resume saying that they got a 4.0 at SPACE CAMP! There are many details that need to be hammered out and permissions to be gained but in a perfect world in 2 years!
Share some anctidotes from Camp.
Prior to going to camp I grabbed out of my son’s LEGOs, a little 1980’s LEGO space man. I had no intention of it becoming my team’s mascot and symbol, but he did. On the first day the program director challenged us to let go of the adult and get in touch with our inner 12 year old. What better way to embody that than with a LEGO spaceman. The LEGO man was in more pictures than I was, and any time there was a lull, LEGO Spaceman put wind in our sails.
Personally, I was really looking forward to the Multi-Axis trainer. When it started, I went in being “goofy”, singing Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)”, but after 30 seconds I was really trying to figure out the physics of why I wasn’t feeling the disorientation. My friends watching and videoing my experience, while laughing at me, were wondering if I was going to give them a quiz.
In terms of eye-opening experience, we did soldering electronics and building rockets as part of the engineering activities. These are activities I did when I was in middle school in the late 80’s here in NYS and our students at Pal-Mac do the same thing in our MS tech program, so no real biggie.
What was eye-opening was that teachers from other states never did them when they were kids, but knew their districts were doing them now (so New York State’s STEAM program must be ahead of the curve).
The teachers from the other countries had never done these activities AT ALL! I was stunned until they hopped online and showed me the price of ordering the materials. To do so in their respective countries, the mark up/tax is so much, it becomes cost prohibitive. Materials like model rockets and circuit boards are considered luxuries/ toys. It makes me very thankful for the consumable materials that my district and NYS can provide our students with STEAM experiences that are authentic and memorable.
What was the BEST part?
I went to “SPACE CAMP!!!” – a place I wanted to go to and do stuff I wanted to do since I was 12 years old. It was definitely in the top 10 experience of my life. Not quite as amazing as holding my newborn children, but light-years ahead of any camp experience or week long cruise. The best parts though, were those that weren’t really planned – being surrounded by people of the same profession who are into space just as much as I am. And also being surrounded by the history and future of the US space program… it is impossible to go though space camp without feeling a tremendous pride in our country
I will not be quitting my job to become an astronaut, I’m not that adventurous. I’ve always been of the opinion that., while not everyone can be an astronaut, EVERYONE can be an astronomer. Anyone can grab a telescope and look at the stars. I’ve always been an AstroNUT. I want to impart to my students a love and wonder for space science and technology. If I can do that that’s my mission accomplished!