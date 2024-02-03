State grant secures $200,000 for Wallington Fire Department

With a $200,000 state grant secured by Senator Pam Helming, Wallington Fire Company in Wayne County is moving forward with improvements and an expansion to its firehouse.

The volunteer fire department plans to add three truck bays to accommodate its seven pieces of fire apparatus as well as add storage space for fire gear. Plans also include energy-efficient building upgrades and a washroom to decontaminate fire equipment.

Senator Pam Helming said, “Our volunteer fire departments are ready to respond to any emergency, day or night. Like so many volunteer departments, Wallington operates on a tight budget with limited municipal resources. It is important that our state government supports our departments and firefighters in protecting our residents and communities. I am grateful for these dedicated first responders, and it is a privilege to have secured this grant to support the firehouse expansion.”

Wallington Fire Chief Mike Crandell said, “The Wallington Fire Company greatly appreciates this grant that Senator Helming has secured for this addition to our truck bay. This will allow us to modernize our facility and have all fire apparatus housed in one location.”

Sodus Town Supervisor Scott Johnson said, “On behalf of the Town of Sodus, I would like to thank Senator Helming for securing this grant for the Wallington Fire Department. This grant will allow our excellent volunteer fire company to update and expand their facility. The Senator is always fighting for our district, and we are fortunate to have her representing us in Albany.”

Senator Helming helped gain approval last year for the Volunteer Fire Infrastructure & Response Equipment grant program which is accepting applications through April 30, 2024. She also sponsors legislation to create a Fire Station Construction grant program.