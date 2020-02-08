State Legislators rally with law enforcement to Repeal Bail Reform

Assemblyman Brian Manktelow (R,C,I,Ref-Lyons) joined law enforcement officials, state senators and some of his fellow Assembly members in the State Capitol for a rally regarding the issue of bail reform.

The rally had over 250 people in attendance, all calling for the repeal (A.8855) of the recently implemented bail reform, which has wreaked havoc over New York these past few weeks.

“How many more families have to suffer before the Majority puts aside their pride to fix the issue bail reform has caused,” asked Manktelow.

“Many of those being released have gone on to re-offend, sometimes in a matter of hours. These include bank robbers, sex offenders and killers. The Majority needs to make this a priority much like the Measles outbreak of last year. We need to implement this slowly and with a more thought out process, much like our neighbors in New Jersey.”

State Senator Pam Helming stated: “Anyone who has watched the news, read a paper, or listened to the radio in the last few weeks has seen firsthand the impact these new laws have had on our local communities. There are now countless examples of offenders committing crimes, getting handed appearance tickets, and within hours they are back on the streets committing more crimes. Shockingly, some of these offenders have even returned to the scenes of their first crimes to go for a second bite at the apple. Clearly, bail reform is failing. I voted against these measures when they were hastily pushed forward and I will continue to advocate against them until they are repealed,” Senator Helming said.