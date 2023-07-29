State Police arrest a woman for Vehicular Manslaughter 1st Degree

On Sunday, July 23, at approximately 12:40 a.m., the State Police from SP Wolcott responded to East Port Bay Road in the village of Wolcott for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation has determined a 2024 Chevy Trax operated by Lindsay M. Naab, age 26, of Derby, NY, struck her 57-year-old mother, who sustained severe injuries.

Emergency Medical Services and Troopers attempted life-saving measures at the scene. Despite their efforts, Annette M. Naab, of Derby, NY, subsequently succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Lindsay Naab was charged with Manslaughter 2nd (C Felony), Vehicular Manslaughter 1st (C Felony), and Felony DWI.

She was transported to SP Wolcott for processing. Lindsay Naab was then taken to Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment and released to appear in County Court on the charges

This is still an ongoing investigation.