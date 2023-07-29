Powered by Dark Sky
July 30th 2023, Sunday
State Police arrest a woman for Vehicular Manslaughter 1st Degree

by WayneTimes.com
July 29, 2023

On Sunday, July 23, at approximately 12:40 a.m., the State Police from SP Wolcott responded to East Port Bay Road in the village of Wolcott for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian. 

 A preliminary investigation has determined a 2024 Chevy Trax operated by Lindsay M. Naab, age 26, of Derby, NY, struck her 57-year-old mother, who sustained severe injuries.

Emergency Medical Services and Troopers attempted life-saving measures at the scene. Despite their efforts, Annette M. Naab, of Derby, NY, subsequently succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

 Lindsay Naab was  charged with Manslaughter 2nd (C Felony), Vehicular Manslaughter 1st (C Felony), and Felony DWI.

She was transported to SP Wolcott for processing. Lindsay Naab was then taken to Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment and released to appear in County Court on the charges

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hooper, Ann L. (Simmons)

 NEWARK: Ann Louise (Simmons) Hooper, 86, entered into rest on June 4, surrounded by family and friends.  A celebration of Ann’s life will be July 29, at 11AM Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple St., Newark, NY 14513. Following the service their will be a gathering in the back yard of 109 Prospect Street.

Read More
Carroll, Jean M.

 LYONS: Jean M. Carroll, 95, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Auburn Community Hospital. Funeral services will be held  at 10 AM on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at  the Lyons United Methodist Church., 93 Williams St. in Lyons.  Burial will be in  South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials in her name, may be made […]

Read More
