December 24th 2022, Saturday
State Police arrest December 6th shooter in
Maple Street, Newark drive-by shooting

by WayneTimes.com
December 24, 2022

Following an argument over a social media posting, a shooting occurred at a residence at 17 Maple Street in Newark where a number of people were milling about outside the Newark Community Center on December 6th.

After the shot rang out, people scattered and police were faced with few clues, or willing interviews. Police recovered  two spent casings from the scene of the incident and an intensive investigation, including numerous interviews followed.

On Tuesday (12/20) morning State Police Investigators out of Lyons, arrested the shooter, Allen Juitt, age 33, of Hoffman Street in Newark.

Juitt was charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

The weapon has not yet been recovered and Juitt was not cooperating with investigators.

Juitt has one prior felony conviction on a drug charge from March in 2009.

Juitt was taken Tuesday morning to the Wayne County Jail and appeared in Centralized Arraignment. 

He will appear in Newark Court before the  case is presented to a Wayne County Grand Jury for further action.

