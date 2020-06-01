State Police asking for public’s assistance in locating Lyons woman

State Police out of Lyons have a warrant out for Shaquanda L. Raymond, age 33, formerly of 90 William Street and other various addresses in Lyons.Shaquanda is wanted for Attempted Introduction of Dangerous Contraband into the Clinton County State Prison.

She was originally arrested and failed to appear on the charges. Anyone knowing the location of Shaquanda L. Raymond should call the State Police in Lyons at 315 946-3487, or dial 911