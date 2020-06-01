Breaking/Featured
State Police asking for public’s assistance in locating Lyons woman
State Police out of Lyons have a warrant out for Shaquanda L. Raymond, age 33, formerly of 90 William Street and other various addresses in Lyons.Shaquanda is wanted for Attempted Introduction of Dangerous Contraband into the Clinton County State Prison.
She was originally arrested and failed to appear on the charges. Anyone knowing the location of Shaquanda L. Raymond should call the State Police in Lyons at 315 946-3487, or dial 911
UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County
Good morning everyone, Below is the update to the current COVID-19 statistics. As of 6/1/2020, Wayne County Public Health can...
Here’s to the Lyons Lions Class of 2020
A tribute – written by Linda Guest, Lyons Town Historian History is defined as: the branch of knowledge dealing with...
$32,905 of Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds available
The Wayne County Local EFSP Board has been awarded Federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)...
Flynn-Johncox, Marjorie (Marge)
WOLCOTT: Passed away suddenly on May 14, 2020. She was born on July 20,1953 to parents Hayes and Hilda Heck-Flynn....
Moser, Bonnie A.
PALMYRA: Bonnie died on May 27, 2020 at age 55. She is survived by her children, Bessie, Melvin, Nikki, Tiffani...
Wade, Carl W.
WILLIAMSON: Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on May 27, 2020 at age 73. Predeceased by his parents: Donald...