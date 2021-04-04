State Police respond to serious accident on Rt. 414

ROSE - State police near Rochester said they suspect alcohol played a role in a crash that left a 12-year-old Ogdensburg child with serious injuries and in the ICU.

Ryan J. Davis, 12, was in the passenger seat as his cousin, Adam J. Kewan, drove him in a Jeep down State Highway 414 in the town of Rose, roughly an hour east of Rochester. The Jeep crashed into a telephone pole at around 1 a.m. on Friday, with the passenger side taking all of the impact. The Jeep rolled over and came to rest on its wheels nearly 40 feet away.

State police investigating the crash are now saying they suspect alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. There have been no charges filed since they are waiting for a blood test to return, which can take weeks.

Ryan is a sixth-grader at John F. Kennedy Elementary in Ogdensburg.

He has undergone surgery and is still at the Golisano Children’s Hospital with family in Rochester.