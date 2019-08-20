Breaking/Featured
State Police seek help identifying suspects
State Police Investigators out of Wolcott are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who caused damage to golf carts at the Port Bay Golf Course on August 15. These images were caught on surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call 911,
or Investigator Michael Sarno at 315 594-8071.
Latest News
Erie Canalway Photo Contest seeks submissions
Amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit entries for the 14th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Photos should convey...
Concert season continues at Sodus Bay Lighthouse
Loren Barrigar and Special Guest Joe Whiting will perform Sunday, August 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. as part of...
Macedon Youth get their Summertime kicks
Recent Obituaries
Fowler, John V.
HURON/NORTH ROSE: Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 76. Survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginny) Fowler; his son,...
Soucy, Betty Ann Chapple
LARGO, FLORIDA/MACEDON: Passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. Betty was born November 6, 1939 to the late Melvin and...
Granger, Kevin J.
NEWARK: Entered into rest August 7, 2019 at the age of 63 with his family by his side. He is...