Connect with us
Search
E-Edition

Breaking/Featured

State Police seek help identifying suspects

WayneTimes.com

Published

4 hours ago

on

State Police Investigators out of Wolcott are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who caused damage to golf carts at the Port Bay Golf Course on August 15. These images were caught on surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call 911,

or Investigator Michael Sarno at 315 594-8071.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Comments