State Police still searching for Michael Pryce

The State Police are currently looking for Michael C. Pryce, age 28, last seen on Buffalo Street in Marion, reported missing on Sunday, June 27th.

Mr. Pryce had suffered a head injury prior to him being reported missing and he had a large laceration on the back of his head.

State Police say that an investigation at a home at the corner of South Street in Sodus Center in Sodus was initially thought to be connected with the search for Pryce. The vehicle he was originally driving had been abandoned in the area. A South Street address turned out to be the site of an unconnected, unattended death of the resident.

Pryce is described as 6’2” and 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, a green hat and Under Armour sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Pryce is asked to call State Police in Williamson at (315) 589-8288