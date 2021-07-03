Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 3rd 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

State Police still searching for Michael Pryce

by WayneTimes.com
July 3, 2021

The State Police are currently looking for Michael C. Pryce, age 28, last seen on Buffalo Street in Marion, reported missing on Sunday, June 27th.

Mr. Pryce had suffered a head injury prior to him being reported missing and he had a large laceration on the back of his head.

State Police say that an investigation at a home at the corner of South Street in Sodus Center in Sodus was initially thought to be connected with the search for Pryce. The vehicle he was originally driving had been abandoned in the area. A South Street address turned out to be the site of an unconnected, unattended death of the resident.

Pryce is described as 6’2” and 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, a green hat and Under Armour sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Pryce is asked to call State Police in Williamson at (315) 589-8288

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Safian, Susan Shoemaker

FLORIDA: Born February 17, 1963, passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2021. Sue was the daughter of the late Joyce Shoemaker Tosca and Harry Shoemaker. She is survived by her loving husband Tony Safian, her brother Danny Shoemaker and sisters Penny Shoemaker Lopez (Marc Edwards). Friends and Family are invited to honor Sue’s life by […]

Read More
Clement, Alan

SAVANNAH: Age 75, passed away unexpectedly at Newark Hospital on June 30, 2021. Alan is predeceased by his parents, Emery and Carmen Clement; brother, Robert Clement; sister, Jane Trombley; and his 1st wife, Lois Clement. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Wanda Clement; daughter, Carol (Richard) Wall; son, Alan (Heather) Clement […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square