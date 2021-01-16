State Police take down wanted man in early morning home breach

State Police out of Lyons met in the early morning hours on Thursday to prepare for a home breach. At 5:30 a.m. the front door of 1948 Route 88 North in Newark was stormed by numerous Troopers, knocked down and a very surprised Jesse Christiano DeJohn, age 25, was quickly taken into custody.

DeJohn had threatened and cajoled State Police after his photo and arrest information was posted on the Times website last week. After spotting the ‘Wanted’ notice he called State Police in Lyons, daring them to come find him, stating he would not come out of his house. He also threatened one of the State Police Investigators.

The ‘Wanted Notice’ was then published on the front page of the Times print edition.

DeJohn was taken to centralized arraignment and held on charges of felony Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Intimidating a Victim/Witness in the Third Degree.

DeJohns was also arrested for a Village of Newark Police charge for Petit Larceny after property was found at his residence during his arrest from a May, 26, 2019 theft from a vehicle in a Newark Village apartment parking lot

More charges are pending DeJohn’s appearance before a Wayne County Grand Jury.