Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 22nd 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

State Police traffic stop leads to discovery of approximately 90 pounds of marijuana

by WayneTimes.com
August 22, 2020

On Wednesday (8/19) Troopers from the Williamson Station initiated a vehicle and traffic stop of a 2018 Honda traveling eastbound on State Route 104 in the Town of Sodus. 

Upon approach and interview, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. The operator, later identified as Torique R. Watson, age 27, of 9325 197th Street, Apt #1 Hollis, NY was found to be in possession of a small quantity of marijuana in the front of the vehicle. 

An additional search of the vehicle yielded two large bags containing approximately 90 pounds of marijuana in separate vacuum sealed bags. Watson was also found to be in possession of over $1,400 in cash. 

Watson was charged with 1 count of Criminal Possession of Marijuana 1st and 1 count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.  He was transported to SP Williamson, processed and arraigned at CAP Court where he was released on his own recognizance. He is to reappear in the Town of Sodus Court at a later date to answer the charges. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Ryan, Malaine M.

GATES, NY: On Sunday, August 16, 2020 the world unexpectedly lost a beautiful, caring soul at age 64. Predeceased by her parents, Robert and Norine Callahan and husband, Daniel Ryan. Mourned by her children Shannon (Andy) Struzik, Carrie Ryan, T’Aire Ryan, Colby Ryan-Aubert, and Tremayne Ryan.  Beloved grandmother of Ryan and Braden Struzik.  Survived by […]

Read More
Heltzel, William H. “Bill”

CANANDAIGUA/FAIRPORT: Passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 79. Bill was born in Fairport, NY on September 22, 1940 to the late John Henry Franklin and Harriet Ann Heltzel and is survived by his sister Nancy Ann Wint. Bill was a 1940 graduate of Fairport High School and was in the […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square