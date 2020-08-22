State Police traffic stop leads to discovery of approximately 90 pounds of marijuana

On Wednesday (8/19) Troopers from the Williamson Station initiated a vehicle and traffic stop of a 2018 Honda traveling eastbound on State Route 104 in the Town of Sodus.

Upon approach and interview, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. The operator, later identified as Torique R. Watson, age 27, of 9325 197th Street, Apt #1 Hollis, NY was found to be in possession of a small quantity of marijuana in the front of the vehicle.

An additional search of the vehicle yielded two large bags containing approximately 90 pounds of marijuana in separate vacuum sealed bags. Watson was also found to be in possession of over $1,400 in cash.

Watson was charged with 1 count of Criminal Possession of Marijuana 1st and 1 count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree. He was transported to SP Williamson, processed and arraigned at CAP Court where he was released on his own recognizance. He is to reappear in the Town of Sodus Court at a later date to answer the charges.