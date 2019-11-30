State Troopers track down owner of injured dog abandoned on the side of the road

State Troopers out of Lyons, along with Lyons Animal Control Officer Tracy Brown, received a call on Friday (11/22) at 4 p.m. after a motorist discovered an abandoned dog in a carte along side Pleasant valley Drive in the Town of Lyons.

The dog a four year-old beagle had a severe leg injury and hair loss from chewing on the leg. The dog was taken to the Humane Society of Wayne County and treated for its injury.

After a picture of the dog was posted on social media, State Police received a call from the previous owners stating they had sold the dog and had the man’s name and license plate number.

State Troopers contacted the man Shaquan Leach, age 25, of 3000 Creekview Drive in Canandaigua, who admitted he was the dog’s owner since August. He turned himself in on Wednesday (11/27).

Leach told the Trooper he was going to be evicted and did not know what to do with the dog and decided to drop it off on the side of the road on his way to school.

Leach was charged with Torture of an Animal and Abandonment of an Animal, both misdemeanor charges. Upon a record check he was additionally charged with Driving On a Suspended License, No Insurance and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the Third degree. He was released after appearance tickets to appear in Lyons Town Court on December 10. Troopers also towed his vehicle away from the :Lyons State Police Barracks.

Records show Leach was also arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office for grand larceny in the Fourth Degree. He was accused of stealing a customer’s credit card while employed at Dunkin’ Donuts in Farmington and making fraudulent purchases with the card.