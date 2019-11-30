Stolen credit card used to buy $4000 of items over 18 hour period

The elderly, unidentified man told State Police his credit card was taken/lost at the Ontario Video and News, an adult entertainment building at 1380 Route 104 in the Town of Ontario.

The store is the center for area pornographic materials, “private booths”, along with sex toys and vaping supplies.

The credit card theft/loss occurred on Saturday (11/23). Within 18 hours the person with the card used it at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Webster, where four lap top computers were purchased, along with three large screen televisions.

The credit card thief then bought two cases of vodka from the nearby Webster Wine and Spirits.

Just to ensure the thief’s comfort, two cartons of cigarettes were purchased at the nearby A-Plus gas station and convenience store.

Ending the fast moving onslaught of purchases, the credit card scoundrel decided to take a needed break by checking in to the nearby Fairfield Inn by Marriott, at 915 Hard Road in Webster, again using the elderly man’s credit card.

By the time the thief’s head hit the pillow at the Fairfield within an 18 hour period, the credit card chalked up a $4000 loss for the real owner.

Unfortunately credit purchases can be tracked, and video surveillance is an added layer of security at places of business, especially when used at the Fairfield Inn.

That evidence allowed State Police to zero in on the credit card culprit. The suspected person’s car was found in the Inn parking lot. Soon, the ‘proof was in the pudding’ when the arrest was made.

Donald H. Wegman, age 58, giving an address of 915 Hard Road, the same as the Fairfield Inn, was in custody.

State Police recovered the lap tops, televisions, vodka and cigarettes. Inside Wegman’s vehicle, gay pornographic magazines were piled high.

It was learned that Wegman was no stranger to police. A record check showed he had been arrested 30 times before.

Wegman was arraigned and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on No Bail, to appear in Webster Town Court on the charges of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree. The case is expected to be presented to a Monroe County Grand Jury where more charges are pending.