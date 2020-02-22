Stolen vehicle chase ends with driver crashing into apartments

It began when a customer walked in to a 7-11 convenience store in the Town of Farmington in Ontario County on Saturday (2/15) night. The customer left his unlocked vehicle, running and went in to the store. When he came out moments later, the vehicle had been stolen.

State Troopers out of Canandaigua spotted the vehicle on Route 96 that then headed north on Route 88 and a chase began. When speeds hit upwards of 80 to 120 miles per hour, the chase was stopped out of safety concerns in Newark.

The vehicle travelled through the Town of Arcadia into Sodus, where State Troopers out of Williamson spotted the vehicle and another chase began.

The vehicle attempted a turn on West Main Street in the Village of Sodus, where the driver lost control and plowed in to an apartment house at 82 West Main Street.

The driver attempted to flee on foot, but soon realized his right femur was “blown-out” and severely injured.

Joanell Mangual, age 28, of 52 Myrtle Hill Park in the City of Rochester was taken into custody at 11:26 p.m. He transported to Strong Hospital for the severe leg injuries. At the time of his apprehension, he also admitted to police he had taken cocaine, prior to the vehicle theft.

After being discharged from the hospital, Mangual was charged on Wednesday (2/19) with Misdemeanor Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, DWI-Drugs, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and Felony Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree.

Mangual was released on appearance tickets to appear in Sodus Court on March 2nd. He also faces traffic charges in the Town of Arcadia.

In Ontario County he faces charges of Felony Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Misdemeanor Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

Mangual has quite a record for similar crimes, dating back years. Just this year, so far, Mangual stole a vehicle on January 20, from the Speedway Gas Station in Gates. He was later caught by State Troopers in Clarence NY, in possession of the stolen vehicle. He was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Unauthorized Use of a Motor vehicle.

On February 9th, Mangual stole items from the Walgreens store on Spencerport Road in Gates. He then fled on foot after leaving behind a stolen vehicle in which he had originally arrived in. He was charged in that case with Criminal Possession Stolen Property 4th Degree and Petit Larceny.

In the Gates charges he is scheduled to appear in Gates Town Court on February 25.