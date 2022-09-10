Stolen vehicle leads to five hour standoff on Jackson Street in Palmyra

According to sources, it all began when a vehicle operator in the Town of Irondequoit was confronted at gunpoint by a man on Wednesday (9/7) morning. The armed man stole his Hyundai Kona Electric vehicle and fled.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Palmyra Police Department responded to West Jackson Street for a report of the possible stolen vehicle. When Officers arrived, the sole occupant, Michael Robinson, age 48, of 355 West Union Street in Newark was inside the vehicle - that had run out of power. Robinson refused to cooperate with police and would not exit the vehicle. Officers believed Robinson was in possession of a weapon and called for additional cars.

Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and State Troopers responded to assist the Palmyra Police Department.

Meanwhile, the Palmyra-Macedon School Administration was notified of the nearby situation and the High School, Middle School and Pal-Mac Primary School on Route 21 were immediately put in lock-down mode.

After over almost five hours of negotiations, Robinson surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident. It was learned by the Times that police needed to revive him using Narcan, a potentially lifesaving medication designed to help reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

The Wayne County Office of Mental Health was on scene and assisted with the investigation and negotiations.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. the Wayne County Sheriff notified the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District that the nearby situation involving a weapon had been secured, and the scene was no longer active. As such, the lockoutn at the High School, Middle School, and Primary School was lifted.

The District was first notified of the situation by the Wayne County 911 call center shortly before 11 a.m. Immediately, they implemented their District Wide Safety Plan and placed the three schools on lockout.

As per the plan for a lockout, nobody was allowed in or out of the buildings. Classes were able to proceed as normal. This differs from a lockdown, which is a more severe instance where classes cannot continue.

As the situation continued, the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff instructed the District to keep the lockout in place.

Afternoon Pre-Kindergarten classes were canceled as a result.

The Intermediate School was not affected by the lockout, but bus drop-offs were initially restricted in certain areas within the Village of Palmyra due to the previously ongoing Shelter in Place order.

Parents were able to pick their students up immediately following the lifting of the lockout. Students at the Primary School were also bused home as normal. Students at the High School and Middle School were bused home on a delay.

The District and its Director of Safety monitored the situation closely in cooperation with law enforcement until the scene was deemed safe. The District also worked closely with the Director of Transportation to ensure buses could safely take students home.

In a statement, the district responded: “We understand this situation may have created challenges for families, but this procedure was in effect for the safety of all involved.

We’re grateful for our connection with local police, and for your patience and understanding with the District Implemented its Safety Plans”.”

Robinson, who has an extensive criminal history, was taken for a mental evaluation. A handgun was recovered in the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending in both Irondequoit and Palmyra.