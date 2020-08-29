Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 29th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Support Rally held for Postal Service in Williamson

by WayneTimes.com
August 29, 2020

By Casey Carpenter

Local citizens brought their concerns about the recent actions against the United States Postal Service (USPS) to the streets on Saturday, August 22.  

The group of approximately 20 people gathered in front of the Williamson Post Office, sharing their signs of support for postal workers with motorists passing down Route 21. 

The frequency of friendly horn honks made it nearly impossible to carry on conversation, but added to the spirit of solidarity that rose along with the temperatures on the sunny and hot afternoon. 

The event organizer, Mary Rohr, said that she had only put the word out about the rally just a few days earlier. “I simply wanted to create a way for residents to show that we care a great deal about the postal service in our town and the essential workers who give such great service to our community.”

One attendee, Jackie Walker, stated that she was protesting the funding cuts because they were coming at the wrong time.  “No one makes changes like that before something so important (the election),” she stated.

Charlie Caradonna was very expressive in his views.  As a 30-year veteran of the Postal Service, he had personal experience and insight regarding the particulars of recent USPS functional changes. Mr. Caradonna identified himself as demonstrating against the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, passed by Congress in 2006, which he felt unjustly burdened the USPS, leading to the current state of financial affairs.  As an employee with personal experience of the workings of a Post Office across multiple municipalities, his reflection on the recent removal of mail-sorting machines was rather clear. “It slows the mail.  There is no way you can do more with less.”

The gathering had the support of the Citizens’ Response Network (CRN), an active entity within Wayne County that encourages the participation of citizens in matters of importance. 

Nan Mazzuco, a member of CRN stated that their group looks to “promote, good, solid information from good sources” so that citizens can make informed decisions.  Raini Paul, another CRN member, remarked on the current political climate. “There is too much of a divide,” she stated, “CRN aims to bring people together, to empower people.”

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Rosenkranz, Mary Kathleen (Verchota)

MACEDON: Mary K. Rosenkranz age 76 of Macedon, formerly of Hartford, SD; and Windom, MN gained her Angel wings and went home to our heavenly father on Monday August 24th, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was born December 12, 1943 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Emmanuel “Monk” Verchota and Beatrice Verchota. […]

Read More
Rimel, Hannelore M.

PALMYRA: Hannelore died on August 22, 2020 at age 90.  Predeceased by her husband, George Rimel; daughter, Jeannie Rimel; daughter-in-law, Susan Wells; sister, Barbra Boutilier; great grandson, Jonathan Daggett.Hannelore is survived by her daughter, Lori Rimel; sons, Ted (Judy) Rimel and George Rimel; sisters, Erika Raines and Gisela Sherrill; grandchildren, Troy Daggett, Kellene (Mark) Romano, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square