Support Rally held for Postal Service in Williamson

By Casey Carpenter

Local citizens brought their concerns about the recent actions against the United States Postal Service (USPS) to the streets on Saturday, August 22.

The group of approximately 20 people gathered in front of the Williamson Post Office, sharing their signs of support for postal workers with motorists passing down Route 21.

The frequency of friendly horn honks made it nearly impossible to carry on conversation, but added to the spirit of solidarity that rose along with the temperatures on the sunny and hot afternoon.

The event organizer, Mary Rohr, said that she had only put the word out about the rally just a few days earlier. “I simply wanted to create a way for residents to show that we care a great deal about the postal service in our town and the essential workers who give such great service to our community.”

One attendee, Jackie Walker, stated that she was protesting the funding cuts because they were coming at the wrong time. “No one makes changes like that before something so important (the election),” she stated.

Charlie Caradonna was very expressive in his views. As a 30-year veteran of the Postal Service, he had personal experience and insight regarding the particulars of recent USPS functional changes. Mr. Caradonna identified himself as demonstrating against the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, passed by Congress in 2006, which he felt unjustly burdened the USPS, leading to the current state of financial affairs. As an employee with personal experience of the workings of a Post Office across multiple municipalities, his reflection on the recent removal of mail-sorting machines was rather clear. “It slows the mail. There is no way you can do more with less.”

The gathering had the support of the Citizens’ Response Network (CRN), an active entity within Wayne County that encourages the participation of citizens in matters of importance.

Nan Mazzuco, a member of CRN stated that their group looks to “promote, good, solid information from good sources” so that citizens can make informed decisions. Raini Paul, another CRN member, remarked on the current political climate. “There is too much of a divide,” she stated, “CRN aims to bring people together, to empower people.”