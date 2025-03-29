Tapped Out: Brewery at former Freewill Elementary School shuts its doors

What began as an ambitious plan to renovate the former Freewill Elementary school has now come to an unfortunate close.

Just 15 months after opening the first phase of what was billed as "an adult playground," K2 Brothers Brewing’s Freewill location has ceased operations as of Sunday, March 23rd.

Patrons of the brewery’s Mug Club were notified by e-mail Sunday night of the closing, including a statement from the owners.

“This decision is not one that was made hastily and sadly the decision was ultimately forced by the bank due to rising ingredient and materials costs, lower than expected sales and a series of unexpected and unfortunate events,” adding "Unfortunately, the numbers just didn’t work for the bottom line."

Brothers, Bradley and Kyle Kennedy originally opened the Empire Boulevard location in 2017. They went on to purchase the Young Lion Brewing brand and recipes after that company ceased operations and sold their facilities to Other Half Brewing.

According to Wayne County property records, K2 Brothers Brewing purchased the former school in May of 2023 for $1.45 million, with stated plans to eventually utilize the entire 72,000 square foot building and surrounding property.

While the school’s former cafeteria got a new bar and the former gymnasium was converted into a brewing facility, many of the planned projects never came to fruition.

Customers, creditors and local residents are now left wondering what’s next for the 40+ acre property and buildings.

The company, Canandaigua Road LLC, received tax incentives and financing from the Wayne Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

Brian Pincelli, the Executive Director of WEDC tells The Times that the agency "Provided financing to K2 through loan funds owned by WEDC, which are not County funded. Those loans were made to support purchase of the former Freewill school, as well as some working capital financing. Those loans are secured debt. Discussion with K2 and other secured lenders are ongoing."

The Wayne County Industrial Development Agency also assisted the project though provision of a PILOT (payment-in-lieu-of-taxes), and sales tax and mortgage recording tax benefits.

Pinchelli added that "Discussion with K2 and the evaluation of the ceasing of operations and its impact on the IDA assistance are ongoing. The WEDC and IDA are working with project partners to identify a productive and beneficial future use of the facility."

Multiple court cases and judgements against the project have accumulated, including a $43,370 judgement to Palmer’s Food Services filed here in Wayne County. Their Penfield location was also served with a $115,160 state tax warrant back in February.

As of now, the brewery plans to continue operations at its original location on Empire Boulevard.

The company issued a post via Facebook later in the week stating "The Freewill location will be closed but if there is any silver lining to a difficult and heartbreaking situation, it is that the Empire Blvd location is able to remain open."

They also confirmed that Freewill mug club members will be honored at their Empire location and that current gift card holders would be valid for use both in-house and online.