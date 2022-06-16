Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 16th 2022, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Target shooting leads to Felony arrest after bullet goes through apartment near Hill Cumorah

by WayneTimes.com
June 16, 2022

On June 8, 2022, at approximately 5:45 p.m., State Troopers were dispatched to the Hill Cumorah complex, on State Route 21, in the town of Manchester, after an apartment window was struck by a bullet.  Responding Troopers and Ontario County Sheriff Deputies reported additional shots fired after they arrived on scene. Visitors and residents at Hill Cumorah were sheltered in place until the State Police, Ontario County and Wayne County SWAT teams evacuated them to another location.

An extensive criminal investigation was conducted, leading to the arrest of 23 year-old Michael R. Bushart, of Fairport, for Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree (D Felony). 

The investigation revealed Bushart was target shooting from farmland west of Hill Cumorah.  A search warrant was executed in Fairport and a number of long guns were seized.

Bushart was arraigned this morning and released after being placed on pretrial supervision.  

A substantial force of law enforcement agencies responded to assist, including; State Police, NYSP Aviation, Ontario County Sheriff, Wayne County Sheriff,  Department of Environmental Conservation Police, FBI and ATF. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Pratt, Stephen L.

PALMYRA/MACEDON: Died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the age of 69. Family and friends are invited to call from 12 (noon) to 2pm on Monday, June 20 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Graveside committal prayers will follow at 2pm in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Please consider donations […]

Read More
Paylor, Brenda J. 

SODUS/NEWARK: Entered into rest on (Friday) June 10, 2022 at age 79. Predeceased by her parents: Earl and Olive Martin; son: Glen Paylor. Survived by her loving daughters: Robin (Mark “favorite son in law”) Schuldt and Traci Hefti; grandchildren: Crystal and Matthew Wheaton, Tyler and Alyssa  Skeels, Brent and Brenda Paylor, Chyane Miller, Angelica (Josh) […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square