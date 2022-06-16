Target shooting leads to Felony arrest after bullet goes through apartment near Hill Cumorah

On June 8, 2022, at approximately 5:45 p.m., State Troopers were dispatched to the Hill Cumorah complex, on State Route 21, in the town of Manchester, after an apartment window was struck by a bullet. Responding Troopers and Ontario County Sheriff Deputies reported additional shots fired after they arrived on scene. Visitors and residents at Hill Cumorah were sheltered in place until the State Police, Ontario County and Wayne County SWAT teams evacuated them to another location.

An extensive criminal investigation was conducted, leading to the arrest of 23 year-old Michael R. Bushart, of Fairport, for Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree (D Felony).

The investigation revealed Bushart was target shooting from farmland west of Hill Cumorah. A search warrant was executed in Fairport and a number of long guns were seized.

Bushart was arraigned this morning and released after being placed on pretrial supervision.

A substantial force of law enforcement agencies responded to assist, including; State Police, NYSP Aviation, Ontario County Sheriff, Wayne County Sheriff, Department of Environmental Conservation Police, FBI and ATF.

The investigation is ongoing.