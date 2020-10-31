Teens abduct their 2-month-old baby, setting off an Amber Alert

On Saturday (10/24) Kevin Huntington, age 16 of Newark got into a domestic incident with the father of Alyssa Bel, age 15, setting off a series of events that led to the issuing of a State wide Amber Alert. Kevin and Alyssa are the parents of two month old Natalie R. Huntington.

Kevin was taken down to the Newark Police station, but slipped out before charges could be placed against him in the domestic incident.

Kevin made his way to where Alyssa and the baby were, 4287 Manning Road in the Town of Holley in Orleans County.

Kevin, showed up at the Holly address and, along with Alyssa took the baby from the home on Wednesday (10/28) at 8 a.m. The Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., after a 2-month-old girl was officially reported as abducted.

According to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office the child was taken under circumstances that lead deputies to believe she was in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

The Amber Alert was cancelled at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when the baby was found safe after Kevin, Alyssa and the baby showed up in Auburn, leaving the child with Kevin’s extended family members. Natalie was turned over to the custody of Orleans County Child and Family Services.

Kevin and Alyssa walked away from the Auburn home, and were considered “runaways”, but later turned themselves in, accompanied by other family members to State Police in Lyons. “He did the right thing,” said a State Police Lyons Investigator, who had dealt with Kevin before.

Kevin was picked up by a Wayne County Deputy and taken to County Court for a Violation of a Probation warrant. It was reported that Kevin had cut off his ankle bracelet that monitored his whereabouts on a previous conviction in Wayne County. Kevin Huntington will face additional charges from the original domestic incident and fleeing from the custody of the Newark Village Police.