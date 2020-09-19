The Great Political Divide... even in Wayne County

By Casey Carpenter



The political divide in the nation was brought home on Saturday September 12th. A group of nearly 200 gathered at the Williamson Middle School in preparation for a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Following a short prayer, with signs in-hand, the group took to the sidewalks to walk through the hamlet in support of this growing movement. The event, promoted mostly through social media and organized by Nova Stcyr and Tyia

McCarthy, both Williamson graduates, drew a crowd of mostly teenagers and young adults.

The Facebook promoted event page encouraged Williamson residents along the path to view the walk from their front lawns and show support for the cause. The Walkers were met by many friendly faces and calls of support along the route.

The posting of the event on Facebook also gained the attention of another group on social media calling themselves “the Patriots for the Reclamation of America”. They claimed reason to be concerned about violence during the walk, similar to problems in other cities. A circulated a letter warned business owners and citizens of possible riot activity akin to recent events in the City of Rochester.

The letter offered protection from “cop cars in flames...buildings burnt to the ground...” Posts on that group’s page resulted in activation of a group self-identified as the “Patriot Guard”.

The Guard group arrived ahead of the scheduled time of the walk, some initially armed with holstered pistols and hunting rifles, with the intent of protecting local businesses, and counterprotesting the BLM Walk.

Organizers of the Black Lives Matter Walk heard that the “Patriots of Williamson NY” had intended to arrive in armed protest, and requested a police escort to ensure safety and peace.

Prior to the ‘Walk’, the police engaged with the Patriot Guard who requested to speak with a member of the

Black Lives Matter group. Local activist James Schuler voiced the purpose and direction of the walk, as a form of rally and not protest.

Escorted by police, Schuler engaged with leaders of the Guard group in an attempt to clarify the peaceful purpose of the ‘Walk’ and attempt to find some common ground between the two groups. The Patriot Guard disarmed at the urging of local Police and agreed to refrain from actively counter-protesting the ‘Walk’.

Schuler and certain members of the Patriot Guard indicated they plan to meet again for the purpose of perhaps co-organizing an event in the near future that demonstrates unity within the community of Williamson.

During the ‘Walk’ itself, members of the Guard stood together, and while unarmed, their identity was obvious to the Walkers. The Walkers continued on their path, without engagement, at one point greeted with donations of fruit and water from other local supporters.

Upon returning to the Middle School, members of the BLM Walk were encouraged to continue their peaceful activism and remain engaged in their government through actions such as voting.