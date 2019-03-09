The Macedon Butterfly Trail… When good plans go awry

Mugwort, black swallow wort, pale swallow wort, and those phragmites–they can play havoc!

Former Macedon Village Mayor Marie Cramer, along with other constituents made Macedon Town officials aware that the designated Butterfly Trail, along the south side of the Erie Canal just west of Canal Lock 30 had fallen into disrepair.

The root of the problem was invasive species of plants that had overtaken the 1/4 mile walkable site. Developed by the Village before it was dissolved and incorporated into the Town, the Butterfly Trail brought picnickers, campers, a place for boat launching, kayaks and canoes and bird watchers, a tranquil place to enjoy.

The Town of Macedon has now applied to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for a project grant under the Invasive Species Control Program to eradicate invasive plant growth and over seed with native wildflowers.

The intention is to bring back the Butterfly Trail in Canal Park to its original blooming glory. According to Macedon Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman, it has been estimated by Applied Ecological Services, who originally helped create this wildflower meadow, to cost about $11,000 minimum for the restoration. The project cost is not to exceed $20,000 and the 25% required matching funds by the Town will be accomplished through in-kind labor and equipment use and/or donated volunteer labor.

The land is owned by the New York Power Authority, who has given permission for the project. The Macedon Board passed the resolution at their February 21st meeting.