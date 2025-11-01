The rapid growth of personal e-transportation--Know the rules!

You see them on walking trails, sidewalks and, too often, on roadways. Initially they aided bicycle peddlers, scooter riders and skateboarders with a motorized, battery powered efficient and eco-friendly alternative to traditional personal travel.

Their growing use, and the ‘need for speed’, moved them from the safer limit of 20 miles per hour to some companies and riders clamoring for more. Initially, e-bikes were seen as an alternative power source for older riders and longer distance travel.

With more e-bikes, scooters and powered skateboards, and their varied counterparts, police are seeing more reckless activity, with many riders not following the rules of the road and not wearing helmets — especially among teenagers.

E-travel, specifically on sidewalks has become a major concern for walkers and police. Commercial companies are offering various e-bike and scooter rentals as a form of convenient, economical forms of transportation.

Cities with dense populations are addressing the new movement by establishing lanes and rules of the road, but in more rural areas there are rising concerns.

Newark Police Chief Rich Martin recalled writing tickets to one e-bike rider for Running a Stop Sign and No Headlights. Newark officers recently issued tickets to two e-bike riders and ended up towing their bikes.

Palmyra police reports "Lots of problems". "They’re taking over the streets and sidewalks." They often don’t wear helmets. Somebody is going to crack their skull".

Jeff Korek, Past President of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, the Senior Trial Partner at GLK LAW is on the front lines of this crisis, working with families in the aftermath of these tragic accidents. https://www.lawyertime.com/jeff-s-korek/

He explained that nearly half of e-bike injuries involve young riders under 18, with tragic crashes leaving families devastated and struggling to cope.

"As e-bikes become the new bicycle for teens, New York’s laws haven’t kept pace, creating a dangerous gap that puts our kids at risk. We’re seeing a spike in serious, life-altering injuries and even fatalities, leaving families devastated and searching for answers."

A perfect example of just how

dangerous e-bikes and their

counterparts can be

On Sunday, October 26, the Seneca Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision involving an electric bicycle and a passenger vehicle on North Road near the parking lot of a local facility.

An investigation determined that Cory Brack was operating an electric bicycle southeast on North Road against the flow of traffic. As a passenger vehicle attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot of a local facility, Brack’s bicycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

Brack sustained a head laceration and had complaint of head pain. He was transported by North Seneca Ambulance to Geneva General Hospital for treatment. The vehicle’s driver was not injured and was able to drive from the scene.

Preliminary findings indicate that improper lane use by the e-bike operator was a contributing factor in the crash.

In another incident e-bike riders drove into a intersection and crashed right over the hood of a Wayne County Sheriff’s vehicle.

Numerous other accidents and factors are involved in personal e-transportation. Questions and concerns of older riders and parents over what to look for when buying and riding various e-bikes and related e-personal machines is often up in the air.

Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby said it is often a puzzle for police. "There is not currently a lot of guidance by New York State. We are not experts on the electric motors and often can’t tell them (e-transportation devices) apart. It is really a puzzle."

Then, there are the crossovers. Chief Martin stated that e-bikes with speeds of 50-60 miles per hour with foot pegs are not considered an e-bike is not legal. "It is in the realm of a motorcycle".

With the wave of e-bike technology, States passed specific laws, breaking the definition of just e-bikes down into specific classes.

Electric scooters and bicycles and other unregistered e-vehicles operating with electric assist are changing.

Too often the laws have not been updated with the increased power and definition/classification of the "e" trend.

Here are the definition of just e-bikes in New York State.

Class 1 e-bike requires peddling for the motor to engage and stop, providing assistance at 20 mph. These models lack a throttle and cannot be powered solely by the motor.

They are permitted on most streets and highways with speed limits of 30 mph or lower, as well as in designated bike lanes and paths unless local ordinances prohibit them. Municipalities can impose additional restrictions, particularly in parks and trails, so riders should check local regulations to avoid fines or bike confiscation.

Class 2 e-bikes have a throttle that allows motor-powered movement without pedaling, with a speed cap of 20 mph. Their ability to operate without human effort often results in stricter regulations.

They are allowed on most roadways with a 30 mph speed limit or lower, similar to Class 1 models, but may face restrictions on bike paths, greenways, and parks. Local governments can impose additional rules, especially in pedestrian-heavy areas. Law enforcement may issue citations for reckless riding, particularly if the rider endangers pedestrians or violates traffic laws.

Class 3 e-bikes provide pedal-assisted power up to 28 mph. Due to their higher speeds, they are more regulated and commonly used for commuting and delivery services.

New York law restricts them primarily to streets and adjacent bike lanes. They are prohibited on most off-road trails, sidewalks, and greenways. Riders must wear helmets at all times. Due to their speed, they are subject to stricter enforcement, with potential fines or confiscation for violations.

Delivery workers frequently use Class 3 e-bikes in cities, where debates over pedestrian safety have led to discussions about additional restrictions.

Licensing Criteria

New York State does not require a driver’s license, vehicle registration, or insurance for e-bike operation, distinguishing them from motorcycles and mopeds.

Story continued on Page A9 in this week's print edition.