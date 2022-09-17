The traveling thief

The small, elderly looking lady enters the store. No one would suspect her motives. She sometimes claims to be destitute and homeless, but below the surface her intentions are evil.

The Walmart in Newark was just the latest in Deborah Collier’s shoplifting endeavours. On Monday (9/12) she entered the store, loaded a shopping cart full of assorted items and simply exited the store with $1456.74 of merchandise. Her cart was full of household items such as a Shark vacuum, seven sets of bed sheets, a dish set, silverware, Kitchen Aide Mixer and dog food.

Collier, age 53, from 150 Thatcher Road in Hornell, NY, claimed to be homeless, living out of her vehicle with her dog. The vehicle windows were rolled down, and there was a dog dish in the 2017 blue Huyundai Elantra, but there was no small black dog to be found.

Collier was turned over to Newark Village Police and charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

It is believed Collier may actually be working with another person in her crime spree. Her vehicle was seized and towed from the Walmart parking lot for the Newark charges for Expired License Plate and No Insurance.

She is scheduled to appear in Newark Village Court on October 5.

Collier was not released though. Instead she was turned over to State Troopers out of Canandaigua.

It was reported by the Canandaigua Walmart that Collier on August 27, entered the store and exited with a cart full of household items, valued at $2543.53.

State Troopers spotted her vehicle and attempted to pursue her vehicle, but called off the chase after she refused to stop.

When Canandaigua Troopers took Collier from Newark Police. She was charged with another Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree from the August 27 case.

Collier was taken to Ontario County Centralized Arraignment court and released on Tuesday morning with appearance tickets for Hopewell Town Court.

Collier is also wanted on a warrant for Petit Larceny out of the City of Oneida, NY. Walmart had put out a bulletin warning Upstate NY stores of Collier. According to one source “She has a lot of open cases.”