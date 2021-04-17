Powered by Dark Sky
April 17th 2021, Saturday
There was a lot of “Bull” going on in Marion

by WayneTimes.com
April 17, 2021

Obviously attempting to avoid its fate at a meat processing facility in the Town of Marion, an unnamed bull escaped on Tuesday (4/13) just after 3 p.m. The animal reportedly broke through a cinder block barrier at Smith’s Packing, a family-owned custom meats and catering business located at 4120 Pembroke Drive in Marion. The business is a favorite for meat processing of livestock, deer and other hunted game.

The massive hulk of steaks and burgers from the species ‘Bos taurus’, is more muscular and aggressive than the female cow.

A cattle drive by State Trooper cars, along with anxious butchers and curious bystanders, followed the animal on its romp through roads and backyards of Marion for several hours.

 It reportedly made its way down by the Marion Elementary School, where a homeowner called 911 for a ‘loose cow’ report.

The raging bull shocked and somewhat amused dodging nearby neighbors as it was herded carefully through the hamlet by a police escort passing by the Second Reformed Church, up Main Street before heading back towards the Smith facility. Marion resident Patty Burditt said the frustrated, confused animal head-butted a tree in her yard, along with a mailbox.

The very mad bull traipsed down the old abandoned rail line before permission was given for troopers, at a safe distance (40-50 yards away) to use a rifle to end the  ‘Marion Bull Run’. 

