There was only one problem with jumping into the Canal in an attempt to get rid of the drugs…

Eddy Murphy, age 36, of 9 Jackson Street in Lyons is no stranger to police. He has been arrested numerous times for drug possession, sex trafficking, with four prior felony convictions. Wednesday (9/12) afternoon at 4:30 p.m. was no different for Murphy.

State Police stopped Murphy’s vehicle for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign on Route 31 at Nye Road in the Town of Lyons. Troopers immediatley smelled marijuana and found 41 1/2 grams.

As he was being placed under arrest Murphy made a mad dash for the nearby Erie Canal, jumping in an attempting to swim to the north side. Along the way Murphy was observed dumping a stash of various narcotics on his frantic swim. “He was so tired we were not sure he was going to make it,” said one trooper on the scene.

Instead of wading in the cold waters after Murphy, Troopers simply drove on the north side and waited for him to exit and climb the canal bank.

As for the jettisoned drugs? Murphy soon learned that baggies of illicit drugs float in water. State Police retrieved the drugs and Murphy was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree- Crack Cocaine; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree-Heroin; Criminal Possession of Marijuana in the Fifth Degree; Resisting Arrest and Tampering With Physical Evidence.

Murphy was arraigned in Lyons Town Court and due to his past criminal history, remanded to jail on No Bail, pending his next court appearance. He also had a warrant out from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Register Change of Address as a Level Three Sex Offender.