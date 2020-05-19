UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County

Below is the update to our current COVID-19 statistics. As of 5/19/20 Wayne County Public Health can confirm that our total number of positive cases of COVID-19 is now 103.

We can also confirm that at this time we have had 2763 tests completed and processed, with 2660 of them receiving negative results. These are completed tests WITH lab results, it would be greatly appreciated. This is not the total number of our residents who have been tested, we only post statistics that include results. We do not include tests pending results in those numbers. We are awaiting the processing of many more tests at this time.

Out of our 103 positive cases, we have 74 cases resolved/recovered, 29 cases remain active and recovering, 3 of the 29 cases require hospitalization, and 3 deaths of a people who were also positive for COVID-19.

2 Female/Males under the age of 10

13 Females/Males in their 20s

13 Females/Males in their 30s

18 Females/Males in his 40s

21 Females/Males in their 50s

18 Females/Males in their 60s

12 Females/Males in their 70s

5 Female/male in their 80s

1 Female/Male in their 90s

For 24/7 GENERAL information on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) NYSDOH COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065For WAYNE COUNTY SPECIFIC information on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Please email wcph@co.wayne.ny.us

-OR-

Call Wayne County Public Health Hotline at 315-946-5749, Monday through Friday, 8am to 430pm